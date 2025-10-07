Equilibrium Announce New Album ‘Equinox' with Fiery Single ‘I'll Be Thunder' - Noise11.com

Cinematic folk-metal pioneers Equilibrium will return on 28 November with their long-awaited seventh studio album Equinox, released via Nuclear Blast Records. The German trailblazers have marked the announcement with a new single, I’ll Be Thunder, accompanied by a visually striking and elemental performance video that captures the raw spirit of the band’s latest creative era.

Formed in Bavaria in 2001, Equilibrium have carved out a distinctive place in heavy music with their seamless blend of folk, symphonic and melodic death metal influences. Their debut album Turis Fratyr (2005) became an underground classic across Europe, establishing their reputation for merging traditional Bavarian and Norse mythology with modern metal power. Over two decades later, the band remains a driving force in the genre, known for their cinematic arrangements and deeply rooted storytelling.

Frontman René Berthiaume says I’ll Be Thunder represents the band’s most impulsive and experimental side. “It’s a song about self-empowerment, breaking free from limitations, and embracing one’s true strength and authenticity,” he explains. “The performance video reflects that primal energy. Everything you see – from the set design to the costumes – was handcrafted by Jessica Rösch, and it captures that ancient, earthy power we wanted to express.”

The release of I’ll Be Thunder also sets the stage for Equinox, a record that Berthiaume describes as a rediscovery of identity and artistic freedom. “This album is about authenticity and reconnection,” he says. “We went through a long period of change as a band, and Equinox reflects both the light and the dark sides of our journey. It’s everything an Equilibrium album should be – cinematic, folky, harsh, and soft.”

The album introduces new vocalist Fabian Getto, whose arrival marks a bold new chapter for Equilibrium. Getto’s powerful delivery breathes fresh life into the band’s trademark sound, fusing mythic grandeur with a contemporary edge. The lineup also includes long-time members Berthiaume and Rösch, who continue to serve as the band’s creative core.

Equinox is an ambitious and self-produced record that balances ancient instrumentation with modern production techniques. The band worked alongside several collaborators, including former Eluveitie violinist Shir-Ran Yinon, members of Dutch Viking metal outfit Heidevolk, and multi-instrumentalist producer Danny McCook, who handled the mixing process.

Musically, Equinox is described as Equilibrium’s most dynamic release yet, moving effortlessly between massive orchestral passages and driving melodic death metal riffs. Tracks like Gnosis, Bloodwood and Earth Tongue highlight the group’s evolving sound, while Legends, Nexus and One Hundred Hands deliver the kind of sweeping melodies that have long defined their work.

True to the band’s ethos, Equinox also stands as a statement against artificial creation. The album’s artwork was painted entirely by Rösch, created by hand without the use of AI or digital tools. “We wanted every part of this album to feel genuine,” she explains. “The cover art reflects that balance of light and shadow that defines the record – the connection between humanity, nature and creativity.”

Since their formation, Equilibrium have remained a unique force within the global metal community, bridging the gap between European folklore and contemporary metal innovation. Their 2010 release Rekreatur cemented their international reputation, while 2019’s Renegades saw them experiment with electronic textures and industrial influences. With Equinox, they appear to have come full circle, returning to their organic, nature-infused roots while embracing the future of their sound.

EQUINOX Tracklisting

Earth Tongue

Awakening

Legends

Archivist

Gnosis

Bloodwood

I’ll Be Thunder

Anderswelt

One Hundred Hands

Borrowed Waters

Rituals of Sun and Moon

Nexus

Tides of Time

