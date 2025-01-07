Every Top 15 Movie of 2024 Was A Sequel - Noise11.com

The Top 15 movies of 2024 for the USA did not contain one original movie. Every movie in the Top 15 of 2024 was a sequel (like Inside Out 2) or franchise release (like Deadpool & Wolverine).

You have to go down to number 16 to find the first original movie of 2024 in the annual box office chart. That was ‘It Ends With Us’ starring the currently controversial Blake Lively as Lily Bloom and co-starring her real life nemesis Justin Baldoni.

Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds also snubbed this weeks Golden Globe Awards, because apparently they actually think people give a fuck. (Spoiler alert: People don’t).

‘It Ends With Us’ sold 13,777,204 tickets in the USA in 2024 to earn it the place of 16th biggest movie of 2024.

The number one biopic for 2024 was ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ coming in it number 24 overall with 8,988,234 ticket sales in the USA.

The US Top 10 movies of 2024 were:

1. Inside Out 2 (60,573,301)

2. Deadpool & Wolverine (59,067,333)

3. Wicked (41,793,619)

4. Moana 2 (39,443,847)

5. Despicable Me 4 (33,488,330)

6. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 27,282,044

7. Dune: Part Two (26,172,946)

8. Twisters (24,838,800)

9. Godzilla x Kong The New Empire (18,214,287)

10. Kung Fu Panda 4 (17,958,313)

