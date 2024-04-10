First Joker: Folie à deux Trailer With Lady Gaga Premieres - Noise11.com

The first official trailer for the Joker sequel, ‘Joker: Folie à deux’ with our first full look at Lady Gaga as villain Harley Quinn.

The first movie ‘Joker’ was never intended to have a sequel. Director Todd Philips said in 2019 that the original was not set up for a follow-up but because of its popularity, they found a way.

Gaga’s character Harley Quinn aligns with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker to become the ‘Folie à deux’ (in English Two Follies).

Harley Quinn mets Arthur Flecker aka Joker in the asylum and begins a relationship with him.

‘Joker : Folie à deux’ will premieres on 4 October, 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

