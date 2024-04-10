 First Joker: Folie à deux Trailer With Lady Gaga Premieres - Noise11.com
First Joker: Folie à deux Trailer With Lady Gaga Premieres

by Paul Cashmere on April 10, 2024

in News

The first official trailer for the Joker sequel, ‘Joker: Folie à deux’ with our first full look at Lady Gaga as villain Harley Quinn.

The first movie ‘Joker’ was never intended to have a sequel. Director Todd Philips said in 2019 that the original was not set up for a follow-up but because of its popularity, they found a way.

Gaga’s character Harley Quinn aligns with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker to become the ‘Folie à deux’ (in English Two Follies).

Harley Quinn mets Arthur Flecker aka Joker in the asylum and begins a relationship with him.

‘Joker : Folie à deux’ will premieres on 4 October, 2024.

