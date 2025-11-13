Forever Ends Here Return With New EP I'm Still Trying To Find Myself A New Chapter For The Pop Punk Favourites - Noise11.com

Forever Ends Here have re-emerged with a renewed sense of purpose, releasing their reflective and forward-thinking EP I’m Still Trying To Find Myself. The record marks a fresh era for the Sydney and Melbourne based trio, who first captured national attention during the 2010s with their energetic pop punk sound and relentless touring schedule.

Formed when its members were still in their mid-teens, Forever Ends Here earned dedicated fans across Australia with their vibrant live shows and upbeat releases across 2011 to 2018. After stepping back to develop as individuals and creatives, Luke McChesney, Kane McChesney and Maverick Burnett return with a recording that acknowledges their past while firmly setting their sights on what comes next.

Frontman Luke McChesney describes the EP as both a nod to the teenagers who began the band and a declaration of their direction today. The collection blends new-found maturity with the melodic energy that defined their earlier catalogue.

The EP draws from the band’s long history, a journey that saw them rise through all-ages circuits, support international acts including Simple Plan and Neck Deep, and stand alongside emerging Australian talents like Short Stack and Yours Truly. This background shaped their identity, giving them a strong foundation as they re-enter the scene more assured and creatively driven.

Across the EP, Forever Ends Here refine their sound with polished production and emotionally open lyricism. About It, a radio-ready highlight, sets the tone with its opening admission, “I’m trying to find myself”, anchoring the project’s central theme of reflection. The track has already reached national ears through airplay on triple j and triple j Unearthed, continuing the band’s tradition of strong radio connection.

Forehead brings heartfelt introspection, offering one of the band’s most delicate moments to date. Unspoken and Mrs Blue Sky tap into nostalgic pop punk elements, pairing clean production with catchy vocal hooks that echo their early years. Closing with the title track I’m Still Trying To Find Myself, the EP resolves its narrative with sincerity and emotional clarity.

“It’s the most raw and honest thing we have released”, Luke says, adding that the songs draw from relationships formed since the band’s beginnings, including those with friends, partners, and themselves. The EP’s message lands with the acknowledgement that no one truly has everything worked out, a sentiment that resonates beyond the band’s own story.

The EP was written between Sydney and Los Angeles, expanding the band’s creative reach. Production was handled by Craig Wilkinson, with mixing by James Paul Wisner who previously worked with Paramore and Stand Atlantic, and mastering by Grant Berry whose credits include Waterparks and All Time Low. The collaboration also involved Kyle Reith, known for work with the Jonas Brothers.

These combined influences helped shape a sound that both honours their roots and introduces their most accomplished material to date.

Since returning with music in 2024, Forever Ends Here have regained momentum through organic fan engagement and energetic live performances. With more announcements expected in the new year, the trio continue building on the legacy they created across the 2010s, powered by long-standing friendship and a commitment to their renewed artistic vision.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)