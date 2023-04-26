Frank Zappa’s Potential Hot Rats Sequel ‘Funky Nothingness’ Set For Release - Noise11.com

Songs Frank Zappa intended for a ‘Hot Rats’ sequel before he died will be released after three decades as ‘Funky Nothingness’.

Zappa recorded the songs 53 years ago in February and March 1970. The original ‘Hot Rats’ was released in October 1969. Zappa used almost the same band with Mothers member Ian Underwood (keyboard, saxophone, rhythm guitar), violinist and vocalist Don “Sugarcane” Harris, and Wrecking Crew bassist Max Bennett and Aynsley Dunbar added.

After the recordings, Zappa went in a different direction and the ‘Hot Rats’ sequel was shelved until now.

Frank’s son Ahmet found the tapes in his father’s archives and set to work on the restoration.

‘Funky Nothingness’ will be released on June 30, 2023.

Tracklists

Funky Nothingness (2LP Vinyl)

Side A

1. Funky Nothingness

2. Tommy/Vincent Duo I

3. Love Will Make Your Mind Go Wild

4. I’m A Rollin’ Stone

Side B

1. Chunga’s Revenge (Basement Version)

2. Basement Jam

Side C

1. Work With Me Annie / Annie Had A Baby

2. Tommy/Vincent Duo II

3. Sharleena (1970 Record Plant Mix)

Side D

1. Khaki Sack

2. Twinkle Tits

Funky Nothingness (3CD/Digital)

CD 1: Funky Nothingness – The Album

1. Funky Nothingness

2. Tommy/Vincent Duo I

3. Love Will Make Your Mind Go Wild

4. I’m A Rollin’ Stone

5. Chunga’s Revenge (Basement Version)

6. Basement Jam

7. Work With Me Annie / Annie Had A Baby

8. Tommy/Vincent Duo II

9. Sharleena (1970 Record Plant Mix)

10. Khaki Sack

11. Twinkle Tits

CD 2: Zappa/Hot Rats ’70 Session Masters and Bonus Nothingness

1. Chunga’s Revenge (Take 5)

2. Love Will Make Your Mind Go Wild (Take 4)

3. Transylvania Boogie (Unedited Master)

4. Sharleena (Unedited Master)

5. Work With Me Annie/Annie Had A Baby (Alternate Edit)

6. Twinkle Tits (Take 1, False Start)

7. Twinkle Tits (Take 2)

CD 3: Zappa/Hot Rats ’70 Session Masters and Bonus Nothingness

1. The Clap (Unedited Master-Part I)

2. The Clap (Unedited Master-Part II)

3. Tommy/Vincent Duo (Unedited Master)

4. Chunga’s Revenge (Take 8)

5. Halos and Arrows

6. Moldred

7. Fast Funky Nothingness

