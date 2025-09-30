Fun Lovin' Criminals Release First Album in 15 Years ‘A Matter of Time' - Noise11.com

Fun Lovin’ Criminals have officially returned with their first studio album in 15 years, A Matter of Time, released in August 2025. The record marks the group’s first full-length project since 2010’s Classic Fantastic and their first without founding frontman Huey Morgan, who left in 2021.

Check out the video for ‘1972’:

The band now operates as a trio: Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser, Frank Benbini and guitarist Naim Cortazzi. Together they’ve crafted what they call a bold return to the Criminals’ trademark fusion of rock, funk and hip hop, with fresh energy and a sense of reinvention.

Leiser describes the process of writing and recording as deeply personal, “Making A Matter of Time was a very personal and introspective experience for Frank and I. This album reflects where we are as a band now, and staying true to what we do best – writing songs that mean something to us and connect with our fans.”

The album was recorded across Lopez Motors and Ridd HQ, mixed and mastered by Grammy-winner Tim Latham at Invictus Sound, and given its final vinyl polish by Joe Caithness. The Cosmopolitan Arts Youth Choir of Leicester makes a guest appearance on All Across The Lands, while the artwork, designed by Macy Beddows, carries a dedication to the late Thomas C. Leiser.

Tracklist – A Matter of Time

The Face Of Giants

What It Is

Out Of Darkness Comes The Light

Full Stop

All Across The Lands

Little Bit Further

Make It Nice

1972

A Trick On A Dime

Lovers Rock

Since forming in New York in the mid-90s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals have always been known for their unique mash-up of sounds, and their global hit Scooby Snacks cemented them as cult favourites.

Huey Morgan’s departure in 2021 left fans questioning the future of the band, but with Cortazzi on guitar, the group has pushed forward with what they describe as a “renewed creative freedom”.

Benbini explains, “We’ve played everywhere from the west coast of the USA to the east coast of New Zealand. What keeps us going is that sense of freedom – we’re not going anywhere except back on the road. Our fans have been asking for new music for years, and we’re buzzing to finally deliver.”

The release of A Matter of Time follows the band’s 2024 Australian tour, part of the 25th anniversary celebration of their 1998 classic 100% Columbian.

The tour began in Wollongong before moving through Sydney, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Fans were treated to the bulk of 100% Columbian, with Leiser telling Noise11 that the band had no plans to play the album in full, “We don’t want to commit to playing the whole album in its entirety. About 90% of it really works live, but there are a couple of tracks we just don’t enjoy playing. We want to keep the energy up with party starters.”

Watch the Noise11 interview with Fast here:

The album’s release comes after two EPs and years of touring, making it a significant moment for the trio. Alongside the release, Fun Lovin’ Criminals have embarked on a 34-date UK and European tour.

