 Gibson Issues Trump Cease and Desist Order Over Fake Gibson Design Guitars - Noise11.com
Les Paul with his iconic Gibson Les Paul

Les Paul with his iconic Gibson Les Paul

Gibson Issues Trump Cease and Desist Order Over Fake Gibson Design Guitars

by Paul Cashmere on November 27, 2024

in News

Trump’s guitar grift may be coming to a sudden end with global guitar giant Gibson issuing the bible salesman a cease and desist notice over the sales of the ripped off design of his Gibson look-alike sales scam.

Gibson confirmed to Guitar World magazine that a Cease and Desist has been issued to Trump Guitars parent company 16 Creative over its blatant rip-off of the Les Paul body shape.

Trump has officially endorsed the scam. The Trump Guitars business is owned directly by Trump.

The Trump guitars comes in two price points, $1500 and $10,000. There are acoustic and electric versions of both.

The electric guitar mimics the Les Paul design with two volume controls and two tone controls.

In 2022 Gibson won a ruling trademarking the shape of its guitars. The court ruled the shape is not generic and copying the design is counterfeiting.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

GIBSON Noel Gallagher guitar 17-2-21 by Jill Furmanovsky
Gibson Reveals The Noel Gallagher Guitar

Gibson has revealed its latest edition, the Noel Gallagher Gibson J-150.

June 24, 2021
Orianthi with her Gibson guitar
Gibson Premieres Orianthi Guitar

Gibson has a new guitar, the Gibson Orianthi SJ-200 Acoustic in cherry red, created with Australian guitarist Orianthi.

May 5, 2021
Tom Petty Gibson guitar
Gibson Reveals the Tom Petty Guitar

Gibson has announced the creation of a Tom Petty guitar, the SJ-200 Wildflower acoustic.

March 24, 2021
Bart Walsh
R.I.P. Bart Walsh of the David Lee Roth Band at 56

Bart Walsh, a one-time member of David Lee Roth’s band, has died at the age of 56.

November 8, 2019
Slash, pictured with his 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck
Gibson Unveils Slash Guitar

Gibson Guitars have a new Slash 1966 EDS-1275 Doubleneck they have just unveiled to the world.

September 12, 2019
Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Noise11, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Tony Iommi To Receive Gibson Les Paul Award

Q has today revealed that they will be recognising heavy metal pioneer and legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, who will be receiving the annual Gibson Les Paul Award.

October 19, 2015
SLAM Crazy Horse signed guitar photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Neil Young & Crazy Horse Guitar Auction For SLAM Closes Today

The Gibson Ebony Les Paul guitar signed by Neil Young and the all of the members of Crazy Horse will close at 3:45pm today (EST).

April 18, 2013