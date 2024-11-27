Gibson Issues Trump Cease and Desist Order Over Fake Gibson Design Guitars - Noise11.com

Trump’s guitar grift may be coming to a sudden end with global guitar giant Gibson issuing the bible salesman a cease and desist notice over the sales of the ripped off design of his Gibson look-alike sales scam.

Gibson confirmed to Guitar World magazine that a Cease and Desist has been issued to Trump Guitars parent company 16 Creative over its blatant rip-off of the Les Paul body shape.

Trump has officially endorsed the scam. The Trump Guitars business is owned directly by Trump.

The Trump guitars comes in two price points, $1500 and $10,000. There are acoustic and electric versions of both.

The electric guitar mimics the Les Paul design with two volume controls and two tone controls.

In 2022 Gibson won a ruling trademarking the shape of its guitars. The court ruled the shape is not generic and copying the design is counterfeiting.

