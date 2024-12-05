 Iva Davies Wants His Stolen Les Paul Guitar Back - Noise11.com
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.

Iva Davies Icehouse One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Iva Davies Wants His Stolen Les Paul Guitar Back

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2024

in News

Iva Davies is on the search for his stolen Les Paul guitar, which has been missing since 1980.

Iva says it is still out there somewhere, most like in Sydney, probably in the suburb of Fairfield and that he is willing to pay “good money” to get it back. The guitar was used on the first album ‘Icehouse’ when the band was called Flowers.

Watch the Iva Davies video describing the stolen Gibson Les Paul:

Email ICEHOUSE management at [email protected] if you know the guitars whereabouts.

