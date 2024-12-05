Iva Davies Wants His Stolen Les Paul Guitar Back - Noise11.com

Iva Davies is on the search for his stolen Les Paul guitar, which has been missing since 1980.

Iva says it is still out there somewhere, most like in Sydney, probably in the suburb of Fairfield and that he is willing to pay “good money” to get it back. The guitar was used on the first album ‘Icehouse’ when the band was called Flowers.

Watch the Iva Davies video describing the stolen Gibson Les Paul:

Email ICEHOUSE management at [email protected] if you know the guitars whereabouts.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

