Crowded House Have Popped Up Pop Up Shows For 2025 - Noise11.com

Crowded House will do even more shows for 2025 as well as their run of Red Hot Summer shows.

Watch the Noise11 Crowded House interview with Liam Finn:

The new shows are:

Crowded House

Australia Tour 2025 – Pop Up Shows

Wednesday 8 October Cairns Convention Centre, Cairns

Thursday 9 October Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre

Tuesday 14 October Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday 22 October State Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday 29 October Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tuesday 18 November The Green Room, Byron Bay

Wednesday 26 November MyState Bank Arena, Hobart

Private Universe Artist presale: Tue 5 Aug, 12pm – Thu 7 Aug, 12pm

Crowded House Mailing List presale: Thu 7 Aug, 1pm – Fri 8 Aug, 1pm

CommBank Yello Mastercard Presale: Tue 5 Aug, 12pm – Thu 7 Aug, 12pm

Live Nation Presale: Thu 7 Aug, 1pm – Fri 8 Aug, 1pm

General Public Onsale: Fri 8 Aug, 2pm

Tickets, VIP Packages and further information at livenation.com.au

2025 TOUR DATES

Sandstone Point Qld | Sandstone Point Hotel

Sat 18 Oct | Sold Out

Sandstone Point Qld | Sandstone Point Hotel

Sun 19 Oct | New Show

Hunter Valley NSW| Roche Estate

Sat 25 Oct SOLD OUT

Berry NSW | Berry Showground

Sun 26 Oct | Sold Out

Ballarat Vic | Victoria Park

Sat 01 Nov

Yarra Valley NSW | Rochford Wines

Sun 02 Nov

Toowoomba Qld | Queens Park

Sat 15 Nov

Southport Qld | Broadwater Parklands

Sun 16 Nov

Mannum SA | Mannum Gold Club

Sat 22 Nov

*Sounds By The River With A Different Line-Up

Seppeltsfield SA | Seppeltsfield Wines

Sun 23 Nov

Mornington Vic | Mornington Racecourse

Sat 29 Nov | Sold Out

Mornington Vic | Mornington Racecourse

Sun 30 Nov | New Show

Friday 5th December 2025

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA

Swan Valley WA | Sandalford Wines

Sat 06 Dec | Sold Out

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...