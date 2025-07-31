 Crowded House Have Popped Up Pop Up Shows For 2025 - Noise11.com
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Crowded House Have Popped Up Pop Up Shows For 2025

by Paul Cashmere on August 1, 2025

in News

Crowded House will do even more shows for 2025 as well as their run of Red Hot Summer shows.

Watch the Noise11 Crowded House interview with Liam Finn:

The new shows are:

Crowded House
Australia Tour 2025 – Pop Up Shows

Wednesday 8 October Cairns Convention Centre, Cairns
Thursday 9 October Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre
Tuesday 14 October Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Wednesday 22 October State Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 29 October Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Tuesday 18 November The Green Room, Byron Bay
Wednesday 26 November MyState Bank Arena, Hobart

Private Universe Artist presale: Tue 5 Aug, 12pm – Thu 7 Aug, 12pm
Crowded House Mailing List presale: Thu 7 Aug, 1pm – Fri 8 Aug, 1pm
CommBank Yello Mastercard Presale: Tue 5 Aug, 12pm – Thu 7 Aug, 12pm
Live Nation Presale: Thu 7 Aug, 1pm – Fri 8 Aug, 1pm

General Public Onsale: Fri 8 Aug, 2pm

Tickets, VIP Packages and further information at livenation.com.au

2025 TOUR DATES

Sandstone Point Qld | Sandstone Point Hotel
Sat 18 Oct | Sold Out

Sandstone Point Qld | Sandstone Point Hotel
Sun 19 Oct | New Show

Hunter Valley NSW| Roche Estate
Sat 25 Oct SOLD OUT

Berry NSW | Berry Showground
Sun 26 Oct | Sold Out

Ballarat Vic | Victoria Park
Sat 01 Nov

Yarra Valley NSW | Rochford Wines
Sun 02 Nov

Toowoomba Qld | Queens Park
Sat 15 Nov

Southport Qld | Broadwater Parklands
Sun 16 Nov

Mannum SA | Mannum Gold Club
Sat 22 Nov
*Sounds By The River With A Different Line-Up

Seppeltsfield SA | Seppeltsfield Wines
Sun 23 Nov

Mornington Vic | Mornington Racecourse
Sat 29 Nov | Sold Out

Mornington Vic | Mornington Racecourse
Sun 30 Nov | New Show

Friday 5th December 2025
Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA

Swan Valley WA | Sandalford Wines
Sat 06 Dec | Sold Out

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

