Crowded House Have Popped Up Pop Up Shows For 2025 - Noise11.com

Crowded House will do even more shows for 2025 as well as their run of Red Hot Summer shows.
The new shows are:
Crowded House
Australia Tour 2025 – Pop Up Shows
Wednesday 8 October Cairns Convention Centre, Cairns
Thursday 9 October Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre
Tuesday 14 October Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Wednesday 22 October State Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 29 October Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Tuesday 18 November The Green Room, Byron Bay
Wednesday 26 November MyState Bank Arena, Hobart
Private Universe Artist presale: Tue 5 Aug, 12pm – Thu 7 Aug, 12pm
Crowded House Mailing List presale: Thu 7 Aug, 1pm – Fri 8 Aug, 1pm
CommBank Yello Mastercard Presale: Tue 5 Aug, 12pm – Thu 7 Aug, 12pm
Live Nation Presale: Thu 7 Aug, 1pm – Fri 8 Aug, 1pm
General Public Onsale: Fri 8 Aug, 2pm
2025 TOUR DATES
Sandstone Point Qld | Sandstone Point Hotel
Sat 18 Oct | Sold Out
Sandstone Point Qld | Sandstone Point Hotel
Sun 19 Oct | New Show
Hunter Valley NSW| Roche Estate
Sat 25 Oct SOLD OUT
Berry NSW | Berry Showground
Sun 26 Oct | Sold Out
Ballarat Vic | Victoria Park
Sat 01 Nov
Yarra Valley NSW | Rochford Wines
Sun 02 Nov
Toowoomba Qld | Queens Park
Sat 15 Nov
Southport Qld | Broadwater Parklands
Sun 16 Nov
Mannum SA | Mannum Gold Club
Sat 22 Nov
*Sounds By The River With A Different Line-Up
Seppeltsfield SA | Seppeltsfield Wines
Sun 23 Nov
Mornington Vic | Mornington Racecourse
Sat 29 Nov | Sold Out
Mornington Vic | Mornington Racecourse
Sun 30 Nov | New Show
Friday 5th December 2025
Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA
Swan Valley WA | Sandalford Wines
Sat 06 Dec | Sold Out
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au
