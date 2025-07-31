The Fabulous Caprettos Is A Jukebox Of Australian Classics - Noise11.com

A night with The Fabulous Caprettos is like spending a few hours with a living, breathing jukebox playing non-stop Australian classics.

The Fabulous Caprettos is no covers band. These are the original artists playing their original songs. Joe Camilleri played The Black Sorrows and Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons, Jack Jones performs Southern Sons, Rai Thistlethwayte the hits of Thirsty Merc, Dave Gleeson does his Screaming Jets (and maybe one of The Angels covering The Animals at the end), Wendy Matthews has her solo and Absent Friends classics.

Sometimes it is everyone, sometimes it’s a few. When it was just Wendy accompanied by Rai on ‘The Day You Went Away’ it was stunning. You could hear a pin drop in the room.

This show at Palms in Melbourne featured Joe Camilleri and Wendy Matthews. The guy who put it all together at the start, Russell Morris, has appeared on a couple of shows but is busy preparing for his own final tour.

Daryl Braithwaite was also in at the start. Dave Gleeson of The Screaming Jets replaced him and when someone in The Fabulous Caprettos is replaced, so are their songs.

The setlist is incredible. 18 Australian classics made up the main set. Go along to a Fabulous Caprettos show and you will know every song.

Setlist July 17, Palms at Crown Melbourne

Daughters of Glory (The Black Sorrow) (Joe Camilleri)

Womens Gotta Have It (Wendy Matthews) (Wendy Matthews)

Always and Ever (Southern Sons) (Jack Jones)

20 Good Reasons (Thirsty Merc) (Rai Thistlethwayte)

Helping Hand (The Screaming Jets) (Dave Gleeson)

Hold Me In Your Arms (Southern Sons) (Jack Jones)

The Shape I’m In (Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons) (Joe Camilleri)

Someday, Someday (Thirsty Merc) (Rai Thistlethwayte)

I Don’t Wanna Be With Nobody But You (Absent Friends) (Wendy Matthews)

Lead Me To Water (Southern Sons) (Jack Jones)

Shivers (The Screaming Jets) (Dave Gleeson)

Harley and Rose (The Black Sorrow) (Joe Camilleri)

The Day You Went Away (Wendy Matthews) (Wendy Matthews)

Let’s Kiss (Wendy Matthews) (Wendy Matthews)

Better (The Screaming Jets) (Dave Gleeson)

In The Summertime (Thirsty Merc) (Rai Thistlethwayte)

Heart In Danger (Southern Sons) (Jack Jones)

Chained To The Wheel (The Black Sorrow) (Joe Camilleri)

We Gotta Get Out Of This Place (The Animals/The Angels)(Everyone)

Fabulous Caprettos have two more shows to go

1 August, Brisbane, The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba

2 August, Geelong, Costa Hall

https://www.fabulouscaprettos.com.au/events_1

