Phil Collins Is Being Treated In Hospital For Knee Injury - Noise11.com

Phil Collins has been hospitalised for recovery after knee surgery.

Despite speculation that the Genesis frontman has been receiving hospice care, his rep shut down concerns about his health.

In a statement to People, he insisted that rumours of any terminal illness are “completely incorrect”.

The latest update comes six months after the drummer shared how his health issues – which included severe nerve damage from a 2007 spinal injury – had been impacting his ability to make music.

“I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens,” he told Mojo magazine in February.

“But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick.”

The musician, who shares five kids with three ex-partners, decided to officially retire in 2022 after decades of drumming had severely impacted the mobility in his hands and legs.

“If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything,” Collins shared at the time.

“If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”

