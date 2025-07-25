 George Kooymans of Golden Earring Dies At Age 77 - Noise11.com
Golden Earring

Golden Earring

George Kooymans of Golden Earring Dies At Age 77

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2025

in News

Dutch guitarist George Kooymans of Golden Earring has died at the age of 77 four years after being diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease.

Kooymans wrote Golden Earring’s breakthrough hit ‘Radar Love’ with the band’s singer Barry Hay.

He also wrote 1982 hit ‘Twilight Zone’.

Kooymans retired from the music industry when he was diagnosed with MND in 2021. Shortly after Golden Earring decided to disband.

Golden Earring released 25 albums between ‘Just Ear-rings’ in 1965 to ‘Tits ‘n Ass’ in 2012. The band’s final recording was ‘The Hague’ EP from 2015. In total Golden Earring had 51 Top 40 singles in Holland up to 2012’s ‘Still Got The Keys To My First Cadillac’.

Kooymans also released two solo albums ‘Jojo’ (1971) and ‘Solo’ (1987) and two albums with American musician Frank Carillo ‘On Location’ (2010) and ‘Mirage’ (2022).

George was married to to Melanie Gerritsen, the younger sister of Golden Earring bassist Rinus Gerritsen.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

1975 Frank Zappa ‘One Size Fits All’ Gets A 50th Anniversary Makeover

‘One Size Fits All’, the 1975 Frank Zappa album considered by Zappa purists to be one of his best, is getting a remastered and expanded make-over.

4 hours ago
Chuck Mangione Feels So Good
Grammy Winning Jazz Musician Chuck Mangione Dies Aged 84

Jazz legend Chuck Mangione has died of natural causes in his sleep at his home in Rochester, New York. He was 84.

5 hours ago
Rodney Crowell photo by Neilson Hubbard
Rodney Crowell Recruits Lukas Nelson and Larkin Poe for New Album ‘Airline Highway’

Rodney Crowell’s next album ‘Airline Highway’ has quite a few guests including Larkin Poe and Lukas Nelson as well as Ashley McBride, Charlie Starr and Tyler Bryant.

23 hours ago
Buckingham Nicks
Buckingham-Nicks Album Reissue Officially Announced

With all the hoo-hah of a Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks reunion, followed by the appearance of a Buckingham-Nicks billboard in West Hollywood this week, we can finally officially confirm at the 1973 ‘Buckingham-Nicks’ album is officially about to have its first reissue.

24 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Did Ozzy Osbourne Really Bite The Head Off A Live Bat?

Did Ozzy Osbourne really bite the head off a live bat? The short answer is NO but it is somewhat true.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Time Fozzy and Ozzy Appeared Together With Jimmy Kimmel

Once upon a time, long long ago, Fozzy The Bear and Ozzy Osbourne appeared together with Jimmy Kimmel.

2 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson
Billy Joel Is Feeling Better After Health Scare

Billy Joel has insisted he is feeling "good" after being diagnosed with a serious brain condition.

2 days ago