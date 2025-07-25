George Kooymans of Golden Earring Dies At Age 77 - Noise11.com

Dutch guitarist George Kooymans of Golden Earring has died at the age of 77 four years after being diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease.

Kooymans wrote Golden Earring’s breakthrough hit ‘Radar Love’ with the band’s singer Barry Hay.

He also wrote 1982 hit ‘Twilight Zone’.

Kooymans retired from the music industry when he was diagnosed with MND in 2021. Shortly after Golden Earring decided to disband.

Golden Earring released 25 albums between ‘Just Ear-rings’ in 1965 to ‘Tits ‘n Ass’ in 2012. The band’s final recording was ‘The Hague’ EP from 2015. In total Golden Earring had 51 Top 40 singles in Holland up to 2012’s ‘Still Got The Keys To My First Cadillac’.

Kooymans also released two solo albums ‘Jojo’ (1971) and ‘Solo’ (1987) and two albums with American musician Frank Carillo ‘On Location’ (2010) and ‘Mirage’ (2022).

George was married to to Melanie Gerritsen, the younger sister of Golden Earring bassist Rinus Gerritsen.

