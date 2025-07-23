Billy Joel Is Feeling Better After Health Scare - Noise11.com

Billy Joel has insisted he is feeling “good” after being diagnosed with a serious brain condition.

In May, Billy Joel announced he would be cancelling his upcoming tour dates as he was suffering from normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) – which causes fluid to build within the brain and can affect cognitive ability and movement.

During an interview for the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast on Monday, Billy explained that his condition was “still being worked on” by doctors.

“I feel fine. My balance sucks. It’s like being on a boat,” he said. “I feel good, they keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling.”

Billy went on to note that he doesn’t know exactly what led him to develop NPH.

However, he believes being a heavy drinker in the past may have played a role.

“I thought it must be from drinking,” Joel, noting that he doesn’t drink anymore: “I used to – like a fish.”

In a press release confirming Billy’s decision to cancel his concert tour, a spokesperson revealed he had been experiencing issues with “hearing, vision, and balance”.

“Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health,” they commented at the time. “He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with host Bill, the singer-songwriter promoted his two-part documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

The project premieres on HBO this week.

