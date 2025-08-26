Steve Martin and Alison Brown Unite for Safe, Sensible and Sane Out October 17 - Noise11.com

Steve Martin has spent decades balancing comedy, acting, writing and music, but his love for the banjo has always been more than a hobby. On October 17, Martin will join forces with banjo trailblazer Alison Brown for their new collaborative album Safe, Sensible and Sane, a star-studded roots music project set to be one of the year’s most intriguing releases.

The record, arriving via Compass Records, is packed with guest appearances from an enviable list of names including Jackson Browne, Vince Gill, Jason Mraz, Indigo Girls, Aoife O’Donovan, Della Mae, and Tim O’Brien. Together, they bring a depth and diversity to an album that is as playful as it is poignant.

The First Taste – “Dear Time”:

Leading the charge is the single “Dear Time”, a soul-searching letter to time itself featuring Jackson Browne and Jeff Hanna. The track was filmed at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, a venue of particular significance to both Martin and Browne. For Martin, it was a key comedy stage in the 1960s. For Browne, it was where he came of age as a young singer-songwriter, helping to define the Southern California folk-rock sound.

The single captures the essence of Safe, Sensible and Sane: a blend of humor and heart, wistful storytelling, and the unmistakable warmth of acoustic strings. Hanna, a founding member of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, adds harmony vocals that stitch the song to a much broader lineage of American folk music.

Alison Brown – Banjo Pioneer

While Martin is often recognized as a celebrity banjo player, Alison Brown is one of the instrument’s true innovators. In 1991, she became the first woman to win Instrumentalist of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards, breaking ground in a genre long dominated by men. Over the years, she has released a dozen acclaimed solo albums, built a career on blending bluegrass with jazz and folk influences, and co-founded Compass Records, a Nashville label dedicated to roots music.

Brown’s technical precision and melodic sensibility have earned her comparisons to Béla Fleck, with whom she has often shared festival stages. Beyond her own playing, she has shaped the careers of countless artists through her label and her long-running collaborations.

Jackson Browne – Still Recording, Still Relevant

Having Jackson Browne appear on “Dear Time” is more than a nod to history—it’s a reminder of his continuing presence in American music. Browne’s most recent studio album, Downhill from Everywhere (2021), earned a Grammy nomination and showcased his ability to remain politically sharp while still deeply personal. In recent years, he has toured globally and collaborated with artists from younger generations, cementing his role as both elder statesman and working musician.

His partnership with Martin and Brown fits seamlessly into this chapter of his career, adding his instantly recognizable voice to a project that bridges tradition and modernity.

Beyond Browne, the record features moments designed to surprise. Vince Gill lends his unmistakable touch to “Wall Guitar (Since You Said Goodbye),” while the Indigo Girls turn “Girl, Have Money When You’re Old” into a harmony-driven powerhouse. Tim O’Brien’s appearance on “5 Days Out” is already attracting attention, with the track nominated in multiple categories at this year’s International Bluegrass Music Association Awards.

“New Cluck Old Hen,” a reimagining of a century-old Appalachian tune, gets fresh energy from all-female bluegrass quartet Della Mae. Meanwhile, Aoife O’Donovan and Sarah Jarosz provide delicate textures on “Michael,” a track given unexpected lift through a bossa nova rhythm. Jason Mraz adds his trademark warmth on “Statement of Your Affairs,” a reminder of how broad the album’s reach really is.

Making the Album

Recorded live at Compass Sound Studio in Nashville, the album brought together more than two dozen players. From legends like mandolinist Sam Bush and fiddler Stuart Duncan to younger virtuosos like Molly Tuttle and Sierra Hull, the sessions were a meeting point for multiple generations of roots musicians. Co-produced by Brown and her husband Garry West, the record balances intricate musicianship with the joy of playing.

As Martin puts it: “With the banjo, there are so many styles you can work with, but Alison and I both have an ear for its more melodic, melancholy aspect.” Brown adds: “We didn’t start off by saying, ‘Let’s make an album.’ We were just writing and having fun. At some point, it turned into something bigger.”

Tracklist – Safe, Sensible and Sane

Friend of Mine

5 Days Out (feat. Tim O’Brien)

New Cluck Old Hen (feat. Della Mae)

Michael (feat. Aoife O’Donovan with Sarah Jarosz)

Evening Star (feat. McGoldrick/McCusker/Doyle)

Statement of Your Affairs (feat. Jason Mraz)

Dear Time (Prelude)

Dear Time (feat. Jackson Browne with Jeff Hanna)

Girl, Have Money When You’re Old (feat. Indigo Girls)

Bluegrass Radio

Wall Guitar (Since You Said Goodbye) (feat. Vince Gill)

Let’s Get Out of Here

Watch the Jackson Browne Noise11 interview:

And for Steve Martin on screen, Only Murders in the Buildingis about to return.

Martin fans won’t just be celebrating a new record this year. He also returns to screens alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building, premiering September 9, 2025. The season opens with the death of the Arconia’s doorman, Lester, setting off another tangled mystery of billionaires, mobsters and secrets.

The cast this year adds heavy hitters including Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Bobby Cannavale, and Keegan-Michael Key, while returning stars like Meryl Streep and Nathan Lane bring continuity to the fan-favourite comedy-mystery.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...