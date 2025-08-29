Shirley Strachan of Skyhooks Left Us 24 Years Ago Today 29 August - Noise11.com

It’s hard to believe it’s been 24 years since Australia lost one of its most iconic musical sons—Graeme “Shirley” Strachan, the charismatic lead singer of Skyhooks. Today, on 29 August 2025, fans, friends, and fellow musicians remember the voice that defined a generation, the performer whose presence lit up stages, and the personality who made Australian rock both fun and unforgettable.

Shirley’s journey with Skyhooks began in 1974, when the Melbourne band—already pushing boundaries with cheeky lyrics, bold fashion, and a theatrical stage presence—found in him the perfect frontman. With Shirl at the helm, Skyhooks became a lightning rod for the era’s youth culture, challenging social norms with wit, satire, and a distinctly Australian sense of humor.

Peter Green, Skyhooks’ dedicated archivist, recalls a recently unearthed gem that brings Shirl’s playful energy back into the spotlight. “We recently discovered a worn cassette tape, an absolute surprise, of the band rehearsing new songs from what would become ‘Straight In A Gay Gay World,’ their third album. Shirl and the band were rehearsing in Sausalito, near San Francisco, in 1976. The song is ‘I’m Normal,’ a fun, tongue-in-cheek Skyhooks moment, and Shirl is in fine form, having some fun midway with producer Ross Wilson. Mark Goulding has done an exceptional job restoring it—we thought it was lost, and the sound is amazing. Losing Shirl was such a sad moment, so today’s unearthed recording is a bit of Shirl fun to cheer us all up, with tongue-in-cheek lyrics by Greg Macainsh.”

Interestingly, “I’m Normal” made its way onto a single as the B-side of the Spanish release of “Blue Jeans,” a small but enduring reminder of Skyhooks’ global reach and sense of humor.

Skyhooks Discography with Shirley Strachan

Shirley’s voice was central to Skyhooks’ classic era. The band’s full studio album discography with Shirl includes:

Living in the 70’s (1974) – Featuring hits like “Horror Movie,” “You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good in Bed,” and “Living in the 70’s.”

Ego Is Not a Dirty Word (1975) – With “All My Friends Are Getting Married,” “Every Chase a Steeple,” and the title track.

Straight in a Gay Gay World (1976) – Including “Blue Jeans,” “Million Dollar Riff,” and the tongue-in-cheek “I’m Normal.”

Guilty Until Proven Insane (1978) – Tracks like “Women in Uniform”

The Lost Album/The Collection (1999) – 1990-1994 unreleased sessions featuring earlier released ‘Jukebox In Siberia’, ‘Happy Hippy Hut’ and ‘Tall Timber’

Skyhooks’ catalog is filled with Australian rock classics, blending satirical lyrics, glam-rock swagger, and Shirl’s unmistakable tenor. Among their best-known songs are “Horror Movie,” “Ego Is Not a Dirty Word,” “Women in Uniform,” “All My Friends Are Getting Married,” “Million Dollar Riff,” and “Blue Jeans.” Each track remains a testament to Shirl’s charismatic presence and the band’s fearless approach to music and culture.

After Skyhooks’ original run, Shirley launched a solo career that showcased his versatility. His solo releases included the covers ‘Every Little Bit Hurts’ (1977) and ‘Tracks of My Tears’ (1978), which allowed him to explore a slightly more contemporary pop-rock sound, maintaining the wit and personality fans loved.

He only had one solo album. 1980’s quickly forgotten ‘It’s All Rock ‘n Roll to Me’.

Beyond music, Shirl became a familiar face on Australian television. He hosted “Shirl’s Neighbourhood” and later became the popular face of TV’s home improvement programs, using his natural charm to connect with audiences beyond the stage. His television work reflected his warmth, humor, and effortless charisma—qualities that had defined his music career as well.

Peter Green emphasizes the joy in celebrating Shirl’s life: “Losing Shirl was heartbreaking for the band and music fans alike. But moments like this rehearsal recording remind us of the fun, joy, and irreverence he brought to everything he did. Even 24 years on, his voice, his spirit, and his laughter are still with us.”

Though he passed away in 2001, Shirley Strachan’s influence on Australian music remains indelible. His performances with Skyhooks captured the energy and daring of 1970s Australian rock, and his solo and television ventures showed a versatility that few artists achieve.

