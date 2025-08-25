 Why Queen’s Quietest Member John Deacon Chose to Become a Recluse Until This Rare Return - Noise11.com
Why Queen’s Quietest Member John Deacon Chose to Become a Recluse Until This Rare Return

by Labelle Hayes on August 25, 2025

For fans of Queen, John Deacon has long been the enigma of the band, a brilliant musician, masterful songwriter, and humble presence behind the scenes. Since the early 1990s, Deacon has shunned the spotlight, retiring quietly after Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991. But now, years later, he has quietly resurfaced, lending his signature alongside bandmates Roger Taylor and Brian May on a charity auction item, signalling, perhaps, that even the most private of souls can still make their mark in unexpected ways.

John Deacon may be best known to the public as Queen’s bassist, but that hardly tells the full story of his influence. He contributed some of the band’s biggest hits, melodies that still echo on radio waves decades later. Songs such as “Another One Bites the Dust,” “I Want to Break Free,” and “You’re My Best Friend” bear his songwriting stamp, and their impact cannot be overstated.

Despite these successes, Deacon remained humble and reserved, a “dark horse… the quiet guy in Queen,” as Brian May once described him. He didn’t seek the spotlight; instead, he valued creative contribution without fanfare. His songs, though fewer than his bandmates’, were significant, “when he did… they were big, big hits.”

Freddie Mercury’s death in November 1991 profoundly affected Deacon. For him, the band was inseparable from its charismatic frontman. Without Freddie, Deacon felt that Queen’s chapter had closed and so, he quietly walked away from performing and public life.

He declined public appearances, even skipping Queen’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, where May and Taylor accepted on behalf of the band. Since then, he’s lived largely out of the limelight, enjoying a private life away from touring, interviews, and public events.

Yet, in a rare and understated gesture of support, John Deacon has emerged, at least in part, by signing a copy of A Night at the Opera, alongside Brian May and Roger Taylor. This signed album is now set to be a feature of a silent auction at The Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party on Saturday, 6 September 2025, with bids accepted from 12 pm in the upstairs foyer of the venue. The winner is to be announced later that evening, all to raise funds for HIV/AIDS awareness via the Mercury Phoenix Trust.

It’s a quietly powerful moment: the bassist who retreated from public life resurfacing not for attention, but for a cause deeply connected to Queen’s legacy, the fight against a virus that claimed Freddie Mercury. It’s as unassuming and impactful as Deacon himself.

John Deacon’s re-emergence, even briefly and on support’s behalf, speaks volumes. It reflects a man who never sought glory but whose work invariably did. That this rare appearance comes via a signed album for charity underscores his character: considerate, connected, and, above all, discreet.

In the world of rock and roll, where egos often take centre stage, Deacon’s humility remains a reminder that impact can be made quietly. It’s also a nod to Queen’s continued relevance that even today, the band’s members find ways to honor Freddie’s memory and support meaningful causes.

John Deacon’s Queen Songs — Writing Credits, Albums & Years

“Misfire” – Sheer Heart Attack (1974)
“You’re My Best Friend” – A Night at the Opera (1975)
“You and I” – A Day at the Races (1976)
“Spread Your Wings” – News of the World (1977)
“Who Needs You” – News of the World (1977)
“If You Can’t Beat Them” – Jazz (1978)
“In Only Seven Days” – Jazz (1978)
“Another One Bites the Dust” – The Game (1980)
“Need Your Loving Tonight” – The Game (1980)
“Back Chat” – Hot Space (1982)
“Cool Cat” (co-write) – Hot Space (1982)
“I Want to Break Free” – The Works (1984)
“One Vision” (co-write) – A Kind of Magic (1986, single released 1985)
“One Year of Love” – A Kind of Magic (1986)
“Friends Will Be Friends” (co-write) – A Kind of Magic (1986)
“Pain Is So Close to Pleasure” (co-write) – A Kind of Magic (1986)
“The Miracle” (co-write) – The Miracle (1989)
“Rain Must Fall” (co-write) – The Miracle (1989)
“My Baby Does Me” (co-write) – The Miracle (1989)
“My Life Has Been Saved” (co-credit) – Made in Heaven (1995)

