Buckingham-Nicks Album Reissue Officially Announced - Noise11.com

With all the hoo-hah of a Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks reunion, followed by the appearance of a Buckingham-Nicks billboard in West Hollywood this week, we can finally officially confirm at the 1973 ‘Buckingham-Nicks’ album is officially about to have its first reissue.

‘Buckingham-Nicks’ was the album Lindsey and Stevie released in 1973 before joining Fleetwood Mac. It was released then on LP, cassette and 8-track. This is its first release for CD and streaming, although some countries (Japan, for instance) have had a CD release.

One track ‘Crying In the Night’ is streaming as of today.

The 2025 vinyl reissue will also include the two bonus 7-inch singles.

Side One

1. “Crying In The Night”

2. “Stephanie”

3. “Without A Leg To Stand On”

4. “Crystal”

5. “Long Distance Winner”

Side Two

1. “Don’t Let Me Down Again”

2. “Django”

3. “Races Are Run”

4. “Lola (My Love)”

5. “Frozen Love”

BUCKINGHAM NICKS SINGLES

1. “Crying In The Night” (Single Version)

2. “Stephanie” (Single Version)

1. “Don’t Let Me Down Again” (Single Version)

2. “Races Are Run” (Single Version)

Buckingham Nicks, is the only studio album by Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks as a duo. The 2025 reissue has been sourced from the original analog master tapes and includes hi-res digital files for its CD and digital release. ‘Buckingham-Nicks’ was recorded at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles and produced by Keith Olsen. In late 1974, Mick Fleetwood visited Sound City while scouting studios to record Fleetwood Mac’s next album. To showcase both his production work and the studio’s sound, Olsen blasted “Frozen Love” for Fleetwood in Studio A. The song reflected the full scope of the album’s ambition and chemistry—and immediately caught the drummer’s attention. Soon after, when Fleetwood Mac guitarist Bob Welch left the band, Fleetwood reached out to offer Buckingham the spot. Instead of agreeing, Buckingham insisted that he and Nicks were a package deal. Fleetwood agreed, and on New Year’s Eve 1974, the two officially joined Fleetwood Mac—launching one of the most celebrated chapters in the band’s history. Though their work with Fleetwood Mac would eclipse it commercially, Buckingham Nicks endures as a testament to what came just before: a partnership in full creative bloom. “[We] knew what we had as a duo, two songwriters that sang really well together. And it was a very natural thing, from the beginning,” Nicks recalls in the Rhino High Fidelity liner notes, written by longtime music journalist David Fricke. They may have been inexperienced when they made the album, Buckingham says, “but it stands up in a way you hope it would, by these two kids who were pretty young to be doing that work.” Buckingham Nicks (Rhino High Fidelity) was cut by Kevin Gray from the original masters and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Optimal. Available exclusively at Rhino.com and internationally at select Warner Music Group stores, the album is limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies. A special version (limited to 2,000 copies) includes two replica 7-inch singles featuring the original single mixes of “Crying In The Night” b/w “Stephanie” and “Don’t Let Me Down Again” b/w “Races Are Run.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter