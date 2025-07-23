The Time Fozzy and Ozzy Appeared Together With Jimmy Kimmel - Noise11.com

Once upon a time, long long ago, Fozzy The Bear and Ozzy Osbourne appeared together with Jimmy Kimmel.

Fozzy told the story about when he was doing FozzyFest he tried to get Ozzy and Black Sabbath on the bill but Black Sabbath wasn’t available so they booked Maroon Bar Mitzvah instead.

Ozzy spoke up “what am I talking to a fucking glove puppet for?”

Another time Ozzy starred with a Muppet was when he recorded ‘Born To Be Wild’ with Miss Piggy.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter