The Lindsey Buckingham Stevie Nicks Speculation Just Got Very Boring - Noise11.com

After last week’s Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks speculation of something brewing, the news just got very boring. There is no Fleetwood Mac reunion, there isn’t a Buckingham-Nicks second album. Based on Billboards in Los Angeles today, its all about the reissue of the 1973 Buckingham-Nicks album.

Last week Stevie Nicks posted “and if you go forward…” and Lindsey Buckingham posted “I’ll meet you there”. The cryptic posts words were from the 1973 Buckingham-Nicks song ‘Frozen Love’. While the ‘Buckingham-Nicks’ album featured songs written by Stevie and songs written by Lindsey, ‘Frozen Love’ was the only track on the album they wrote together.

This week a billboard was placed on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles featuring the old album photo and saying “September 19”.

The turbulent Buckingham-Nicks relationship reached an all-time low in 2018 leading to Lindsey being fired from the band. For the next time Lindsey was replaced by two legends, Mike Campbell of The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn from Split Enz/Crowded House.

The fate of Fleetwood Mac was sealed in 2022 with the death of Christine McVie. Stevie Nicks said at the time that a reunion without Christine could never happen.

The ‘Buckingham-Nicks’ album has only ever released on LP, cassette and 8-Track Cartridge. The September 18 release will be the first time the album has been released on CD globally (although there was a Japanese CD pressing) and for streaming.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter