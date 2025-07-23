Alice Cooper ‘Up All Night’ Is The Third Instalment of ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ - Noise11.com

‘Up All Night’ is the third preview track for ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ album, the first album with the original Alice Cooper group since 1973.

Dennis Dunaway has the answer to how he stays up all night. “Viagra,” he tells Noise11.com.

Dennis said it was a lot of the making the album but “it was all work and we had our own thing to do or know what the other guy’s going to do. We not only work together but we spent many years in the same hotel room and the same station wagon and all that. As far as working on a song we know what we want to do. Everyone throws out all kinds of ideas because we want every part of every song to be as good as possible”.

Watch the Alice Cooper group interview with Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce:

‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ album is out this Friday, 25 July, 2025.

