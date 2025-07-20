 Jeff Lynne Gutted After Cancelling Final ELO Shows - Noise11.com
Jeff Lynne photo from Jefflynneselo website

Jeff Lynne photo from Jefflynneselo website

Jeff Lynne Gutted After Cancelling Final ELO Shows

by Music-News.com on July 21, 2025

in News

Jeff Lynne was “absolutely gutted” to cancel Electric Light Orchestra’s (ELO) final shows.

Lynne had been due to end the ELO Over And Out farewell tour at BST Hyde Park in London last weekend but the show, as well as the penultimate performance in Manchester three days before, was axed after Jeff contracted a “systemic infection”.

Jeff has now spoken out for the first time since the cancellation and thanked fans for their support.

He said in a statement: “I am now at home recuperating.

“I was absolutely gutted to have to cancel the final two shows.

“I send my heartfelt thanks to all of the fans as well as my band and crew for all their support and love.”

It was announced last Saturday (12.07.25) that ELO’s London show would be unable to take place the following evening.

A statement read: “Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow’s BST Hyde Park show.

“Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.

The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today – and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time.”

ELO had been forced to cancel their gig at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on Thursday (10.07.25) just minutes before taking to the stage, which had sparked fears that the Hyde Park farewell might not take place.

A statement on the band’s social media accounts confirmed: “Unfortunately, due to illness, tonight’s scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead.

“Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening. More information will become available as soon as possible. For refunds, please go to your point of purchase.”

Lynne had previously discussed how it was fitting to be performing ELO’s final show at Hyde Park, as it was where ELO returned to the stage after a 25-year absence in 2014.

Jeff said: “My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014.

“It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans.

“As the song goes, ‘We’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

music-news.com

