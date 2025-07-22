 ‘Prince of Darkness’ Ozzy Osbourne Dies At 76 Days After Final Black Sabbath Performance - Noise11.com
‘Prince of Darkness’ Ozzy Osbourne Dies At 76 Days After Final Black Sabbath Performance

by Paul Cashmere on July 23, 2025

Black Sabbath singer and co-founder Ozzy Osbourne, one of the true legends of Rock Music, has died at the age of 76.

A statement from the Osbourne family reads: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

A ‘cause of death’ was not announced despise Ozzy’s failing health in recent years. He had been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease.

Ozzy had six children. Jessica and Louis with first wife Thelma, adopted son Riley, and Aimee , Kelly and Jack with wife Sharon.

The original Black Sabbath only played their last performance weeks ago on 5 July, 2025 in Birmingham.

The setlist was:

War Pigs
N.I.B.
Iron Man
Paranoid

It was their first appearance with founding drummer Bill Ward since 2005 and first Black Sabbath show since 2017.

Ozzy also performed a solo show on the day singing:

I Don’t Know
Mr Crowley
Suicide Solution
Mama I’m Coming Home
Crazy Train

This is a developing story. More to come

