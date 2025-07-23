 ABBA Voyage Is No Longer Coming To Melbourne - Noise11.com
Melbourne, Australia is officially off the list of destinations for ABBA Voyage.

Negotiations with the Victoria State Government were well underway to bring ABBA Voyage to Melbourne as the first city to host the show after London. It is understood negotiations broke down with the government of Victoria who would not kick in $360 million of taxpayer funding to bring the show to Melbourne.

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus has spoken of plans to take the show around the world citing Australia, Asia and the USA as potential next destinations. If it goes to the USA next, Las Vegas is the most likely host city.

ABBA Voyage is a virtual reality ABBA concert featuring avatars performing the music of ABBA. The concert features a 10-piece live band performing the music live with the four ABBA avatars.

ABBA Voyage began in London in May 2022. By September 2023 it has sold more than 1.5 million tickets and generated $150 million in sales. The London show is performed seven times a week and generates a weekly income of $2 million. On those figures, it is understandable why the state of Victoria has baulked at the $360 million in funding required.

ABBA Voyage was the close in London in October but has been extended until January 2026.

The Voyage setlist May 2025

The Visitors (from The Visitors, 1981)
Hole in Your Soul (from ABBA The Album, 1977)
SOS (from ABBA, 1975)
Knowing Me, Knowing You (from Arrival, 1976)
Chiquitita (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)
Fernando (from ABBA, 1975)
Super Trouper / Take A Chance On Me (from Super Trouper, 1980 and The Album, 1977)
Mamma Mia (from ABBA, 1975)
Does Your Mother Know? (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)
Eagle (from ABBA The Album, 1977)
Lay All Your Love On Me (from Super Trouper, 1980)
Summer Night City (single, 1978)
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) (from Greatest Hits Vol 2)
Voulez-Vous (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)
The Name of the Game (from ABBA The Album, 1977)
Don’t Shut Me Down (from Voyage, 2021)
I Still Have Faith in You (from Voyage, 2021)
Waterloo (from Waterloo, 1974)
Money, Money, Money (from Arrival, 1976)
Thank You For The Music (from ABBA The Album, 1977)
Dancing Queen (from Arrival, 1976)
The Winner Takes It All (from Super Trouper, 1980)

