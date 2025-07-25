1975 Frank Zappa ‘One Size Fits All’ Gets A 50th Anniversary Makeover - Noise11.com

‘One Size Fits All’, the 1975 Frank Zappa album considered by Zappa purists to be one of his best, is getting a remastered and expanded make-over.

The new deluxe edition of the album features 58 tracks. The new collection was produced by Frank’s son Ahmet Zappa and Zappa vault keeper Joe Travers.

‘One Size Fits All’ was Zappa’s first album created entirely on a 24-track tape machine. Previously, everything had been cut 16-track or below. As Travers observed, Zappa’s use of the studio had always been groundbreaking, but now he had even more options for sonic layers, with “stunning sound quality” due in large part to the teamwork of recording engineer Kerry McNabb and, later, Michael Braunstein.

The Caribou sessions featured the Mothers-fortified sextet lineup consisting of Zappa, keyboardist/vocalist George Duke, bassist James “Birdlegs” Youman temporarily filling in for the still-injured Tom Fowler, drummer Chester Thompson, and percussionist Ruth Underwood. Recording at Caribou started on December 8 and lasted until December 22, 1974. Following a return to Los Angeles for another gig at the Long Beach Arena on New Year’s Eve, additional recording sessions were booked at The Record Plant, this time with Fowler back in action on bass, tenor saxophonist/flautist/vocalist Napoleon Murphy Brock, but with Underwood absent. The Record Plant sessions continued basic tracking for songs not finished or tackled during Caribou time. Given all the tensions surrounding both intense recording environments, this incarnation of the band ultimately fell apart, resulting in the departures of both Thompson and Underwood, though their imprints remain permanently ingrained on the music as Zappa went into dubbing overdrive in the New Year. Ultimately, four One Size Fits All tracks—“Inca Roads,” “Florentine Pogen,” “Andy,” and “Sofa”—persisted as consistent set list favorites until Zappa’s final tour in 1988. (One Size Fits All was also the final studio album credited to The Mothers of Invention.)

The cover art is yet another marvel of the A/V intersectivity synergy of the Zappa universe. As Zappa put it himself in an off-era interview with Disc, “It’s a very good cover, when you consider the front cover shows a picture of a sofa and the back cover is references to the universe in general.” For the more linguistically inclined, rearranging the initial letters of each word in One Size Fits All begats the name of both the cover’s prominent project/object and the two-part, split “Sofa” track itself. Zappa cover art vet Cal Schenkel and Vernon Simpson’s intricately designed but beautifully celestial map on the back remains a wonder to behold, as it is laden with minuscule-print gags – such as the star named after Olympic swimmer Mark Spitz in the constellation Aquarium.

In his researching the included 1974 live material, Travers discovered that recording and front of house engineer Brian Krokus seemed to be experiencing nightly issues with the gear he had at his disposal. The Swedish show, for example, did not contain a bass guitar track, while the Rotterdam show failed to capture all of Underwood’s percussion rig to tape – but thankfully, her marimba and vibraphone did increase in level as the show proceeded. He also found both shows had extremely prominent bass drum to tape, and Zappa’s overall guitar tone was very edgy. “All in all,” Travers concluded, “the 4-track masters from that run are not perfect (they rarely are). But, the performances are, of course, legendary.” Travers then pointed out some prime Zappa DNA—namely, that the roots of “Zoot Allures” are implied by Zappa’s after Thompson’s drum solo in “Dupree’s Paradise,” further noting that “it seems those chords first appear in multiple instances on this tour!”

Regardless of the psychological stains and personal scars that Zappa ultimately overcame to get it all to the finish line, One Size Fits All stands tall as another testament to the man’s will to create something that truly found the right place to park itself. The 50th anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of One Size Fits All is a masterful celebration of half a century of one of Zappa’s unjustly overlooked best, an album that continues to infiltrate the cracks and crannies of all days and nights of our collective listening pleasures.