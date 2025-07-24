Grammy Winning Jazz Musician Chuck Mangione Dies Aged 84 - Noise11.com

Jazz legend Chuck Mangione has died of natural causes in his sleep at his home in Rochester, New York. He was 84.

Mangione was best known for his 1977 hit ‘Feels So Good’. The ‘Feels So Good’ album won the Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition. He also won a second Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance in 1979 for his soundtrack to ‘The Children of Sanchez’

Chuck was also a fictionalised version of himself on the animated TV show ‘King of the Hill’. He also once played a nightclub owner in ‘Magnum PI’.

Mangione was a member of Art Blakey’s band in the 1960s. He then formed The Jazz Brothers with his brother Gaspare ‘Gap’ Mangione.

Chuck’s ‘Chase The Clouds Away’ was used for the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. ‘Give It All You Got’ was used for the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid.

