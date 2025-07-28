Billy Joel Releases 155 Track Soundtrack To And So It Goes Documentary - Noise11.com

With the two-part Billy Joel ‘And So It Goes’ documentary now streaming, Joel has released a massive 155 songtrack to the doco with all but three songs missing, due to clearance from Saturday Night Live and Old Grey Whistle Test.

The good news is the “Musical Companion’ features an enormous wealth of previously unreleased archive material including early songs pre-Billy’s debut album in 1971 ‘Cold Spring Harbor’.

Some of the versions used include alternate live versions of ‘The Downeaster Alexa’ and ‘I. Go To Extremes’, previously only released in Australia, a live version of ‘Stormfront’ only ever released previously on the cassette version of ‘Shameless’.

The songtrack also has new 2025 mixes of many of the classics.

All-up, ‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes (The Musical Companion to the HBO Documentary Film)’ is over seven hours long and the 155 tracks include 60 previously unreleased versions.

* previously unreleased song

Part 1

1. Introduction

2. The Stranger (Live on KZEW-FM, Dallas, TX – October 1977) *

3. Intro – My Journey’s End

4. My Journey’s End (2025 Mix) – The Lost Souls *

5. Intro – I Can Tell

6. I Can Tell – The Hassles

7. You Got Me Hummin’ – The Hassles

8. A Taste of Honey – The Hassles

9. Intro – Every Step I Take (Every Move I Make)

10. Every Step I Take (Every Move I Make) – The Hassles

11. Intro – Wonder Woman

12. Wonder Woman – Attila

13. Intro – Holy Moses

14. Holy Moses – Attila

15. Intro – Tomorrow is Today

16. Tomorrow is Today (2025 Mix) *

17. Got to Begin Again (2025 Mix) *

18. December Theme (December Song) *

19. Bye Bye *

20. Turn Around (2025 Mix) *

21. Intro – She’s Got a Way

22. She’s Got a Way (Live At Sigma Sound Studios, Philadelphia, PA for WMMR-FM – 4/15/1972)

23. Intro – Everybody Loves You Now

24. Everybody Loves You Now (Live At The Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – 6/8/1975)

25. Intro – Long, Long Time

26. Long, Long Time (Live on The Session, WSIU-TV, Carbondale, IL – 2/10/1972) *

27. Nocturne (Live At Palmer Auditorium, University of Connecticut, New Haven, CT – 12/5 and 12/6/1976) *

28. Intro – Stop in Nevada

29. Stop in Nevada (Live Rehearsal At Palmer Auditorium, University of Connecticut, New Haven, CT – 12/5 and 12/6/1976) *

30. The Ballad of Billy the Kid (Live At Palmer Auditorium, University of Connecticut, New Haven, CT – 12/5 and 12/6/1976) *

31. Intro – You’re My Home

32. You’re My Home (Live At Sparks Saloon, Huntington, NY – 7/1/1981) *

33. Intro – Captain Jack

34. Captain Jack (Live At Sigma Sound Studios, Philadelphia, PA for WMMR-FM – 4/15/1972)

35. Travelin’ Prayer (Columbia Records Signing Day – 6/26/1973) *

36. Intro – Piano Man

37. Piano Man (Live on The Old Grey Whistle Test – 5/16/1978) *

38. Intro – Worse Comes to Worst

39. Worse Comes to Worst

40. If I Only Had the Words (to Tell You) (Live At Palmer Auditorium, University of Connecticut, New Haven, CT – 12/5 and 12/6/1976) *

41. Intro – The Great Suburban Showdown

42. The Great Suburban Showdown

43. Streetlife Serenader (Live At St. Paul Civic Center, St. Paul, MN – 7/20/1980)

44. Intro – The Entertainer

45. The Entertainer (Live on The Old Grey Whistle Test – 3/14/1978) *

46. Los Angelenos (Live At Toad’s Place, New Haven, CT – 7/10/1980)

47. Say Goodbye to Hollywood (Live At Milwaukee Arena, Milwaukee, WI – 7/14/1980)

48. Intro – New York State of Mind

49. New York State of Mind

50. Summer, Highland Falls (Live At The Bayou, Washington, D.C. – 7/23/1980)

51. James (Instrumental Mix) *

52. Intro – Miami 2017

53. Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway) (Live on Saturday Night Live – 11/14/1981) *

54. All You Wanna Do is Dance

55. Ain’t No Crime (Live At Palmer Auditorium, University of Connecticut, New Haven, CT – 12/5 and 12/6/1976) *

56. Everybody Has a Dream (Cold Spring Harbor Sessions) *

57. Intro – Angry Young Man

58. Prelude/Angry Young Man (Live At Palmer Auditorium, University of Connecticut, New Haven, CT – 12/5 and 12/6/1976) *

59. Intro – I’ve Loved These Days

60. I’ve Loved These Days (Live At Carnegie Hall, New York, NY – 6/3/1977)

61. The Stranger (Promotional Montage) *

62. Movie’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

63. Intro – Just the Way You Are

64. Just the Way You Are (Session Banter) *

65. Intro – Scenes from An Italian Restaurant

66. Scenes from An Italian Restaurant (Live At C.W. Post College, Greenvale, NY – 5/6/1977) *

67. Just the Way You Are (Live on KZEW-FM, Dallas, TX – October 1977) *

68. She’s Always a Woman (Live on The Old Grey Whistle Test – 3/14/1978) *

69. Only the Good Die Young (Live on Saturday Night Live – 2/18/1978) *

70. Get It Right the First Time (Instrumental Mix) *

71. Intro – 52nd Street

72. 52nd Street

73. Half a Mile Away (Instrumental Mix) *

74. Close to the Borderline

75. Intro – Big Shot

76. Big Shot

77. Intro – Stiletto

78. Stiletto (Live At The Summit, Houston, TX – 11/25/1979) *

79. Intro – Sometimes a Fantasy

80. Sometimes a Fantasy (Live At The Summit, Houston, TX – 11/25/1979) *

81. Intro – It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me

82. It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me

83. C’etait toi (You Were the One)

84. Air (Dublinesque) (Original Score) *

85. She’s Got a Way/And So It Goes (Original Score) *

86. Intro – Surprises

87. Surprises

Part 2

88. The End Title (from The Natural) – Randy Newman

89. Intro – My Life

90. My Life (Live At Madison Square Garden, New York, NY – 3/28/2024) *

91. Intro – Scandinavian Skies

92. Scandinavian Skies

93. Intro – Pressure

94. Pressure

95. Intro – Allentown

96. Allentown (Live At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY – 12/29/1982)

97. Intro – Goodnight Saigon

98. Goodnight Saigon (Live At Shea Stadium, Flushing, NY 7/16 and 7/18/2008)

99. Vienna (Original Score) *

100. Intro – Vienna

101. Vienna (Live Masterclass At Meistersingerhall, Nuremberg, Germany – 6/4 and 6/5/1995) *

102. Intro – Where’s the Orchestra

103. Where’s the Orchestra

104. Intro – Christie Lee

105. Christie Lee

106. Intro – Careless Talk

107. Careless Talk (Instrumental Mix) *

108. The Longest Time (Live in the Capital Centre Locker Room, Landover, MD – 1/28/1984) *

109. Intro – An Innocent Man

110. An Innocent Man (Live At Wembley Arena, London, England – 6/6, 6/8 and 6/9/1984) *

111. Intro – Tell Her About It

112. Tell Her About It

113. Leave a Tender Moment Alone (Live At Wembley Arena, London, England – 6/6, 6/8 and 6/9/1984) *

114. This Night (Live At Wembley Arena, London, England – 6/6, 6/8 and 6/9/1984) *

115. Through the Long Night (Instrumental Mix) *

116. Rosalinda’s Eyes

117. Roz’s Theme (Original Score) *

118. Laura

119. This is the Time

120. Intro – Baby Grand

121. Baby Grand

122. Intro – A Matter of Trust

123. A Matter of Trust (Live in the USSR – July/August 1987)

124. Cross to Bear (Demo – 1974)

125. Last of the Big Time Spenders

126. Intro – Storm Front

127. Storm Front (Live at Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY – 6/22 and 6/23/1990)

128. The Downeaster “Alexa” (Live at Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY – 6/22 and 6/23/1990)

129. Shameless (Live at Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY – 6/22 and 6/23/1990)

130. Intro – We Didn’t Start the Fire

131. We Didn’t Start the Fire

132. I Go to Extremes (Live at Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY – 6/22 and 6/23/1990)

133. Intro – The Great Wall of China

134. The Great Wall of China (Shelter Island Sessions) *

135. No Man’s Land (Shelter Island Sessions) *

136. Intro – Two Thousand Years

137. Two Thousand Years

138. Intro – The River of Dreams

139. The River of Dreams

140. Intro – Lullabye

141. Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel) (Live At Columbia Convention) *

142. Intro – Soliloquy

143. Soliloquy (On a Separation)

144. Intro – Suite for Piano

145. Suite for Piano (Star-Crossed): II. Sorbetto

146. Reverie (Villa D’Este)

147. Suite for Piano (Star-Crossed): III. Delusion

148. Intro – All My Life

149. All My Life

150. Intro – And So It Goes

151. And So It Goes

152. Intro – New York State of Mind (2024)

153. New York State of Mind (Live At Madison Square Garden, New York, NY – 3/28/2024) *

154. Billy Reflects

155. Piano Man (Columbia Records Signing Day – 6/26/1973) *

Original mix of Track 4 and Track 124 released on My Lives – Columbia/Legacy C5K 93520, 2005

Tracks 6-8 and 10 released on The Hassles – United Artists UAS 6631, 1968

Tracks 12 and 14 released on Attila – Epic E 30030, 1970

Original mixes of Tracks 16-17 and 20 released on Cold Spring Harbor – Family Productions FPS 2700, 1971

Tracks 22 and 34 released on Piano Man (Legacy Edition) – Columbia/Legacy 88697 61901-2, 2010

Track 24 released on The Vinyl Collection Vol. 1 – Columbia/Legacy 19075 92552-1, 2021 and Live At The Great American Music Hall, 1975 – Columbia/Legacy 19439 88483-1, 2023

Video of Tracks 27, 29-30, 40, 55 and 58 recorded for the video feature Billy Joel Tonight

Track 39 released on Piano Man – Columbia KC 32544, 1973

Track 42, 116 and 125 released on Streetlife Serenade – Columbia PC 33146, 1974

Tracks 43, 46-47 and 50 released on Songs in the Attic – Columbia TC 37461, 1981

Video of Tracks 45 and 68 released on The Stranger (30th Anniversary Edition) – Columbia/Legacy 88697 30801-2, 2008

Tracks 49, original mix of 51 and 54 released on Turnstiles – Columbia PC 33848, 1976

Track 60 released on The Stranger (30th Anniversary Edition) – Columbia/Legacy 88697 30801-2, 2008 and Live At Carnegie Hall – Columbia/Legacy 88985 37401-1, 2019

Track 62 and original mix of 70 released on The Stranger – Columbia JC 34987, 1977

Tracks 72, original mix of 73 and 76 released on 52nd Street – Columbia FC 35609, 1978

Tracks 74, 82-83 and original mix of 115 released on Glass Houses – Columbia FC 36384, 1980

Tracks 87, 92, 94, 103 and 118 released on The Nylon Curtain – Columbia TC 38200, 1982

Track 88 released on The Natural – Warner Bros. 25116, 1984

Track 96 released on The Vinyl Collection Vol. 2 – Columbia/Legacy 19439 95718-1, 2023

Track 98 released on Live At Shea Stadium (The Concert) – Columbia/Legacy 88697 85424-2, 2011

Tracks 105, original mix of 107 and 112 released on An Innocent Man – Columbia QC 38837, 1983

Tracks 119 and 121 released on The Bridge – Columbia OC 40402, 1986

Track 123 released on Концерт – Columbia C2X 40996, 1988 and A Matter of Trust: The Bridge to Russia – Columbia/Legacy 88843 01657-2, 2014

Tracks 127-129 and 132 released on Live At Yankee Stadium – June 22 & 23, 1990 – Columbia/Legacy 19658 70156-2, 2022)

• Tracks 127 also released on “Shameless” cassette single – Columbia 38T 74188, 1992

• Track 128 also released on Columbia Australian CD single 656831 2, 1991

• Track 132 also released on Souvenir (The Ultimate Collection) – CBS 001013 2 (AUS), 1990

Tracks 131 and 151 released on Storm Front – Columbia OC 44366, 1989

Tracks 137 and 139 released on River of Dreams – Columbia CK 53303, 1993

Tracks 143 and 145-147 released on Fantasies & Delusions – Columbia/Sony Classical CK 85397, 2001

Track 149 released on Columbia CD single 88697 07255-2, 2007

