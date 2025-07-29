Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons Will Be Performing Motörhead Classics In Australia - Noise11.com

When Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons tour Australia in September, Motörhead fans do note … you will be getting a good chunk of Motörhead in the Bastard Sons setlist.

Phil ‘Wizzo’ Campbell joined Motörhead in February 1984. It was great timing for Campbell. One week later they made a cameo appearance on an episode of The Young Ones.

Phil Campbell was a crucial part of Motörhead’s legacy, serving as the band’s lead guitarist from 1984 until Lemmy Kilmister’s death in 2015. He joined during a transitional period for the band, replacing Brian Robertson and ultimately forming what would become the group’s longest-lasting and most stable lineup—Lemmy, Campbell, and drummer Mikkey Dee.

Campbell’s impact on Motörhead was immediate and lasting. His sharp, aggressive guitar style helped modernize the band’s sound without compromising their raw, gritty essence. He brought a tighter, more focused musicianship to the table, while still embracing the unpolished energy that defined Motörhead. Albums like Orgasmatron (1986), 1916(1991), and Inferno (2004) showcase his blend of punk ferocity and heavy metal precision. His guitar solos, especially on tracks like “Sacrifice” and “Killed by Death” (live versions), added technical depth to the band’s otherwise bare-knuckle style.

Beyond playing, Campbell was instrumental in songwriting. He co-wrote many fan favorites, including “Rock Out,” “I Don’t Believe a Word,” and “Devils in My Head.” His versatility also allowed Motörhead to explore more varied textures, such as the more melodic or experimental moments on Bastards and The World Is Yours.

A calm presence offstage, Campbell’s steady demeanor complemented Lemmy’s larger-than-life persona. He was known for his professionalism and loyalty, sticking with the band through lineup changes, health issues, and shifting musical landscapes.

After Lemmy’s passing, Campbell formed Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, continuing to fly the flag for hard rock and honoring Motörhead’s legacy with live tributes. His decades-long contribution helped Motörhead remain one of rock’s most enduring and uncompromising acts.

After the death of Lemmy in 2015. Phil formed Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons with his three songs, Todd (guitar), Tyla (bass) and Dane (drums) with initially vocalist Neil Starr, but since 2022 by Joel Peters

Their self titled EP appeared in 2016, followed by the acclaimed debut album The Age of Absurdity (2018), which won Metal Hammer Germany’s Best Debut Album award, and subsequent albums We’re the Bastards (2020) and Kings of the Asylum (2023).

On July 21 in Germany, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons played:

We’re the Bastards (from We’re The Bastards, 2020)

Step Into the Fire (from The Age of Absurdity, 2018)

Going to Brazil (from Motorhead, 1916, 1991)

Hammer and Dance (from Kings of the Asylum, 2023)

Straight Up (from Old Loins Still Roar, 2019)

Born to Raise Hell (from Motörhead, Bastards, 1993)

High Rule (from The Age of Absurdity, 2018)

Dark Days (from The Age of Absurdity, 2018)

Ace of Spades (from Motörhead, Ace of Spades, 1980)

Strike the Match (from Kings of the Asylum, 2023)

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch (from Motörhead, Ace of Spades, 1980)

“Heroes” (David Bowie cover)

Big Mouth (from Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons EP, 2016)

Killed by Death (from Motörhead, No Remorse, 1984)

Motorhead (from Motörhead, 1977)

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons will tour Australia in September for ThePhoenix.

Dates are:

16 September, Perth, The Rosemount

17 September, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

19 September, Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

20 September, Sydney, Manning Bar

21 September, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Get tickets here

