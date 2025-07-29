Bad Company To Get Their First Ever Tribute Album - Noise11.com

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company is a powerful salute to one of classic rock’s most enduring and influential bands. To be released in 2025, this compilation brings together a diverse lineup of modern rock and country stars to reimagine the soul, swagger, and grit of Bad Company’s legendary catalog. More than just a tribute, the album is a generational bridge—honoring the past while inviting new audiences into the band’s storied legacy.

At the heart of the project is Paul Rodgers, Bad Company’s original frontman, who lends his unmistakable vocals to three tracks—underscoring the album’s authenticity and deep reverence for the source material. Rodgers’ presence isn’t just symbolic; it anchors the album in the spirit of the original recordings while giving it a fresh vitality.

The record kicks off with country-rock star HARDY taking on “Ready For Love.” His southern grit and emotionally raw delivery perfectly capture the melancholic longing of the track, originally penned by Mick Ralphs for Mott the Hoople before finding its spiritual home in Bad Company’s hands.

HALESTORM, fronted by powerhouse vocalist Lzzy Hale, teams up with Rodgers for “Shooting Star,” transforming the song into a generational anthem. Hale’s vocal firepower matches Rodgers note-for-note, turning the tragic tale of fame and loss into a soaring duet that resonates even more in today’s era of fleeting celebrity.

A standout moment arrives with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators tackling “Feel Like Makin’ Love.” Slash’s bluesy guitar tones and Kennedy’s dynamic vocals strike the perfect balance between sensuality and grit, reinvigorating one of Bad Company’s most iconic tracks.

Southern rock torchbearers Blackberry Smoke bring a gritty, back-porch stomp to “Run With The Pack,” joined again by Rodgers and Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor. The result is a raw and stomping rendition that brings new power to the underrated track.

The Struts inject glam flair into “Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy,” channeling Queen-sized theatrics and British swagger into a joyous celebration of the rock dream.

Charley Crockett, one of modern Americana’s rising stars, strips down “Bad Company” to its outlaw roots, delivering a haunting and heartfelt reinterpretation that feels both intimate and iconic.

Dirty Honey tear through “Rock Steady” with a classic blues-rock ferocity, while Black Stone Cherry dive deep into the psychedelic textures of “Burnin’ Sky,” giving it a grungy, swampy makeover.

The album reaches a poignant, acoustic high with “Seagull,” performed by Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard, with Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke returning. This gentle, melancholic track becomes a touching reunion of old friends and a reminder of Bad Company’s subtle depth.

Closing the album is The Pretty Reckless’s thunderous version of “All Right Now”—a Free classic that bridges the Rodgers legacy full circle. Taylor Momsen’s commanding vocal brings a defiant edge, proving that rock ‘n’ roll spirit endures.

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company is more than a covers album—it’s a celebration of timeless songwriting, lived-in soul, and the enduring influence of one of rock’s greatest bands.

1. “READY FOR LOVE” – Hardy

2. “SHOOTING STAR” – Halestorm (feat. Paul Rodgers)

3. “FEEL LIKE MAKIN’ LOVE” – Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

4. “RUN WITH THE PACK” – Blackberry Smoke (feat. Paul Rodgers & Brann Dailor)

5. “ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FANTASY” – The Struts

6. “BAD COMPANY” – Charley Crockett

7. “ROCK STEADY” – Dirty Honey

8. “BURNIN’ SKY” – Black Stone Cherry

9. “SEAGULL” – Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard (feat. Paul Rodgers & Simon Kirke)

10. “ALL RIGHT NOW” – The Pretty Reckless

