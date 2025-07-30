Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Procession To Be Held In Birmingham - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest in Birmingham, England on Wednesday after a special funeral procession through his hometown.

Ozzy passed away at the age of 76 on 22 July, just weeks after his final live show at Villa Park in Birmingham.

It has now been revealed that his funeral will be held privately in his hometown after a special public procession for fans.

The cortège will travel along Broad Street in the city centre from around 1pm and make its way towards the Black Sabbath Bridge and bench, where it will pause for fans to pay their final respects.

The area has become a gathering spot for mourners, who have covered the site in floral tributes and messages.

The city’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Zafar Iqbal, announced on Tuesday that the procession is expected to be attended by Osbourne’s family before a private funeral service.

Calling the musician a “son of Birmingham”, Iqbal said, “He put Birmingham on the map. He put Aston on the map.”

He added, “We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves.”

The procession will be accompanied by live music from local brass band Bostin’ Brass.

Fans unable to attend the event will be able to watch the live stream of the Black Sabbath Bench.

Osbourne and his bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward were awarded the Freedom of the City of Birmingham in recognition of their significance as heavy metal pioneers in late June, days before their huge farewell concert on 5 July.

Ozzy died almost three weeks later, after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, among other health issues.

With the passing of Ozzy died a true rock legend. Here are five bizarre things he did (or is alleged to have done).

1. Bit the head off a bat (1982)

During a concert in Des Moines, Iowa, a fan threw a live bat onto the stage. Thinking it was rubber, Ozzy picked it up and bit its head off. It turned out to be real. He had to get a rabies shot immediately afterward. It became the stuff of rock legend — and a defining moment in shock rock history.

2. Snorted a line of ants (according to Mötley Crüe)

In The Dirt memoir by Mötley Crüe, it’s alleged that Ozzy, trying to one-up the band on tour, snorted a line of ants off the pavement and then licked up his own urine. Ozzy has never fully confirmed the story, but hasn’t denied it either — saying he was too high to remember, which somehow makes it more believable.

3. Urinated on the Alamo (1982)

While in San Antonio, Texas, Ozzy drunkenly urinated on the Alamo Cenotaph, a monument honoring Texas war heroes. He was wearing Sharon’s dress at the time because she had hidden his clothes to stop him from going out. The stunt got him banned from San Antonio for a decade.

4. Accidentally tried to strangle Sharon (1989)

In a drug-fueled blackout, Ozzy once tried to strangle his wife Sharon. He was arrested and later sent to rehab. Sharon didn’t press charges, but the incident was serious and almost ended their marriage. Ozzy has since spoken about the horror of realizing what he did.

5. Dove decapitation at CBS Records meeting (1981)

To make an impression during a meeting with CBS executives, Ozzy released live doves into the air, but suddenly grabbed one and bit its head off in front of everyone. He was immediately kicked out — but the stunt secured his image as the wildest man in rock.

music-news.com

