 Steven Wilson On the Lost Black Sabbath Tapes - Noise11.com

Steven Wilson On the Lost Black Sabbath Tapes

by Paul Cashmere on July 31, 2025

in News

Producer, audio engineer, musician Steven Wilson has remixed albums for Jethro Tull, Yes, The Who, Tears for Fears and Deep Purple as well as Phil Collins, Frankie Goes To Hollywood and even Gentle Giant but one incomplete project was Black Sabbath’s iconic ‘Vol. 4’ album.

The Black Sabbath ‘Vol. 4’ box has a second disc of Wilson remixes but there are only six of the 10 songs on the disc.

Steven Wilson tells Noise11.com that “the tapes were lost”.

Steven said, “That’s a classic example, and this has happened a few times over the years with me. The will to do it was there. The record company wanted to do it, the manager wanted to do it. I wanted to do it and then they couldn’t find the tapes”.

To fill the album out Steven created a third disc of outtakes for the box. “What they did find was some outtake reels of the band running through different takes of the songs,” he said. “So, we did what we could, which is basically I mixed these outtakes, which I think were fascinating if you are a fan of the record to go back and hear the band running through many different takes of ‘Supernaut’ or ‘Wheels of Confusion’. There’s some great stuff there. But unfortunately, I wasn’t able to mix the actual album because the multitrack tapes have, as with the whole Sabbath catalogue, they’ve pretty much disappeared sadly”.

Wilson did remix the entire ‘Technical Ecstasy’ album for its box set release but his name was absent from the ‘Paranoid’ and ‘Sabotage’ box sets.

Check out the Noise11 Steven Wilson interview done 24 July 2025.

‘Vol. 4’ (released in 1972) saw Black Sabbath begin to experiment beyond their heavy doom-laden roots. The album introduced more dynamic shifts, orchestration, and even ballads—most notably on “Changes,” featuring only piano and vocals.

The album was recorded at the Record Plant in Los Angeles, and the band’s cocaine use during the sessions was notoriously excessive. So much so, they initially wanted to call the album Snowblind, a reference to cocaine, but the label vetoed the title.

Vol. 4 was the first Black Sabbath album produced without producer Rodger Bain. Instead, the band took production into their own hands with help from engineer Patrick Meehan.

Though never released as a single, “Supernaut” became a standout track, admired for its thunderous riffs and complex rhythms. Frank Zappa reportedly called it one of his favorite rock songs.

The instrumental “Laguna Sunrise” featured acoustic guitars and orchestration—a stark contrast to Sabbath’s typical heaviness. It demonstrated Tony Iommi’s growing compositional range and love for classical music.

Steven Wilson will tour Australia with ‘The Overview’ in November. Dates are:

12 November, Perth, Astor Theatre
13 November, Adelaide, Her Majesty’s Theatre
15 November, Melbourne, Forum Theatre
16 November, Sydney, ICC Darling Harbour
17 November, Brisbane, QPAC

https://stevenwilsonhq.com/tour-dates/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Fabulous Caprettos Is A Jukebox Of Australian Classics

A night with The Fabulous Caprettos is like spending a few hours with a living, breathing jukebox playing non-stop Australian classics.

3 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Procession To Be Held In Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest in Birmingham, England on Wednesday after a special funeral procession through his hometown.

1 day ago
Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons
Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons Will Be Performing Motörhead Classics In Australia

When Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons tour Australia in September, Motörhead fans do note … you will be getting a good chunk of Motörhead in the Bastard Sons setlist.

2 days ago
A Tribute To Bad Company
Bad Company To Get Their First Ever Tribute Album

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company is a powerful salute to one of classic rock’s most enduring and influential bands. To be released in 2025, this compilation brings together a diverse lineup of modern rock and country stars to reimagine the soul, swagger, and grit of Bad Company’s legendary catalog. More than just a tribute, the album is a generational bridge—honoring the past while inviting new audiences into the band’s storied legacy.

2 days ago
Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com
Phil Collins Is Being Treated In Hospital For Knee Injury

Phil Collins has been hospitalised for recovery after knee surgery.

3 days ago
Billy Joel And So It Goes
Billy Joel Releases 155 Track Soundtrack To And So It Goes Documentary

With the two-part Billy Joel ‘And So It Goes’ documentary now streaming, Joel has released a massive 155 songtrack to the doco with all but three songs missing, due to clearance from Saturday Night Live and Old Grey Whistle Test.

3 days ago
Golden Earring
George Kooymans of Golden Earring Dies At Age 77

Dutch guitarist George Kooymans of Golden Earring has died at the age of 77 four years after being diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease.

6 days ago