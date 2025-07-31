Ozzy Osbourne Fans Turn Out In The Thousands For Funeral Procession - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and children were overcome with emotion as they visited the vast sea of tributes to the rocker during the funeral procession in Birmingham, England on Wednesday.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon and their three children Aimee, Jack and Kelly travelled behind his hearse as it made its way along Broad Street, which was lined with thousands of mourning fans.

A purple crucifix sat on top of the hearse, and a purple floral tribute reading “Ozzy” rested against his coffin.

The cortège paused as it reached the Black Sabbath Bridge and bench, which is currently hidden among a sea of flowers, pictures and messages to Osbourne.

Fans cheered as Sharon, who appeared rather frail, emerged from a van and was physically supported by Jack and Kelly as they walked over to the makeshift memorial with Aimee.

Sharon openly broke down in tears as she took in the vast display, and all four of them laid down their own bouquet of flowers wrapped in black paper.

They were soon joined by the city’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Zafar Iqbal, and their loved ones, including Jack’s wife Aree and their three-year-old daughter Maple and Kelly’s fiancé Sid Wilson and their son Sidney. Ozzy’s son Louis, from a previous marriage, was also in attendance.

The family then turned around to face the cheering fans across the street, and Sharon and Aimee threw up peace signs before Jack and Kelly escorted Sharon back into the van.

The rocker will later be laid to rest in a private ceremony in the city.

Ozzy, who was born and raised in Birmingham, died on 22 July at the age of 76 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, among other health issues.

He died almost three weeks after Black Sabbath’s huge farewell concert in Birmingham’s Villa Park on 5 July.

As the lead singer of Black Sabbath, Ozzy helped pioneer heavy metal in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Albums like Paranoid, Master of Reality, and Vol. 4 laid the sonic and thematic groundwork for metal—dark riffs, heavy distortion, and lyrics exploring war, madness, and the occult.

After being fired from Black Sabbath in 1979, Ozzy reinvented himself with a wildly successful solo career. Backed by virtuoso guitarist Randy Rhoads, his debut album Blizzard of Ozz produced timeless tracks like “Crazy Train” and “Mr. Crowley.” His solo work showed he could evolve while staying true to his metal roots.

In the 2000s, The Osbournes reality TV show introduced Ozzy to a new generation. The show made him a household name beyond metal fans, portraying him as a bumbling but lovable dad, which softened his “madman” persona and expanded his fanbase.

Ozzy’s career is laced with infamous moments—biting the head off a bat, substance abuse, and onstage chaos. But his survival through personal and professional lows has added to his legend. He remains a symbol of rock-and-roll resilience.

Countless artists from Metallica to Marilyn Manson cite Ozzy as a major influence. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath in 2006, and has won multiple Grammy Awards. He’s also been knighted as “Commander of the Order of the British Empire” for services to music.

Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy is that of a musical trailblazer, cultural icon, and survivor. He didn’t just help invent a genre—he became its most recognizable and enduring figure. Despite the chaos, or maybe because of it, Ozzy remains the unkillable heart of heavy metal.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...