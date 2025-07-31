EXCLUSIVE: Historic Skyhooks 1976 Countdown Footage Discovered and Restored - Noise11.com

Skyhooks archivist Peter Green has discovered Skyhooks footage nearly 50 years old long thought to have been lost.

Peter tells Noise11.com, “Working around the Skyhooks Archives I’ve come to accept that what we think is lost & gone forever can sometimes bubble to the surface and surprise us all” .

He described the find as “a holy grail moment”.

In 1976 during an American tour, Skyhooks recorded their third album ‘Straight In A Gay Gay World’ at The Record Plant in Sausalito, California.

When they arrived back home in Australia Skyhooks hosted Countdown with a “Welcome Back Skyhooks” episode. On the show the band performed two new songs “Somewhere in Sydney” and “This Is My City” from their upcoming album “Straight In A Gay Gay World”.

Peter says, “like many episodes of Countdown the master tapes of this show were thrown into the dumpster & many of us thought it had been lost forever. Thankfully that is not so”.

Two Skyhooks fans Cameron Towson and Troy Walters had the long, lost treasure in their possession. “They surprised us all with a national colour cartridge videocassette (a rare format from that year) of the 1976 broadcast. Instant hero status from Skyhook fans everywhere,” Peter says.

The quality of the 49-year old video was pretty decent. Peter says, “Mark Goulding from the Skyhooks Archives did some tidying up and gave it to us in HD”.

The show was Countdown Episode #66 dated June 20, 1976. The Angels, Chariot and Ol’55 were also on the show.

Here is the historic footage.

Skyhooks : Somewhere In Sydney

Skyhooks : This Is My City

Watch the Noise11 interview with Greg Macainsh.

Skyhooks Countdown 1976

