Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers will return to Australia in 2026 and have a New Zealand date listed for the tour as well.

The Wooten Brothers are Victor (bass), Joseph (keyboards), Roy “Futureman” (percussion), and Regi (guitar). The brothers started performing together as young children. Their live debut occurred around 1966 in Hawaii, and by age six, Victor was touring with them as their bassist.

With parents in the U.S. Air Force, the Wooten brothers moved frequently, including stints in Hawaii, California, and Virginia. Their musical family remained grounded through all the relocations, anchored firmly in performance.

The late Rudy Wooten, their saxophonist brother, performed with a remarkable technique—holding two saxophones at once to replicate horn arrangements from iconic bands like Earth, Wind & Fire or Tower of Power. He passed away in 2010, and the brothers continue to honor his memory.

• Victor Wooten is a five-time Grammy-winning bassist, founding member of Béla Fleck & the Flecktones, and named by Rolling Stone as one of the top ten bassists of all time. He began learning bass at age two thanks to his elder brother Regi.

• Joseph Wooten has been a keyboardist and vocalist with the Steve Miller Band since 1993, working with major names like Whitney Houston and Kenny G.

• Roy “Futureman” Wooten is also a founding member of the Flecktones, a five-time Grammy winner, inventor of the “Drumitar” and “RoyEl” keyboard.

• Regi Wooten, the eldest, is a world-class guitarist taught musicians (including his brothers) since childhood and has been compared to Jimi Hendrix and Chuck Berry.

After decades apart and since Rudy’s passing, the brothers reunited to launch a new tour starting in late 2023 and extending into 2024–25.

Victor Wooten began playing bass at just two years old, taught by his older brothers. By the time he was six, he was performing with his family’s band, The Wooten Brothers.

He gained worldwide recognition in the 1990s as the bassist for Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, blending jazz, bluegrass, funk, and fusion. His innovative playing helped shape the band’s unique sound.

Victor has won five Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Instrumental Performance and Best Contemporary Jazz Album, showcasing his versatility and virtuosity.

In addition to performing, he’s a passionate teacher and author. His book, “The Music Lesson,” blends music theory and philosophy. He also runs Victor Wooten’s Center for Music and Nature, a retreat that teaches music in harmony with nature.

Victor is known for his mastery of double thumbing, two-handed tapping, and looping. His solo albums like “A Show of Hands” revolutionized the perception of what the bass guitar can do.

Joseph Wooten has played keyboards and contributed vocals with the Steve Miller Band since 1993, appearing on countless albums and tours. He’s a three time Grammy-nominated artist.

Joseph is the second-youngest of the five musically gifted brothers: Victor Wooten, Roy “Futureman” Wooten, Regi Wooten, and the late Rudy Wooten.

At just 11 years old, Joseph was performing with his siblings in the family act The Wooten Brothers. They even held a residency playing country music at Busch Gardens, while their Air Force family moved often, eventually settling in Newport News, Virginia.

He has released two solo albums—“Hands of Soul” (2003) and “Soul of Freedom” (2013)—and produced more than 35 albums for other artists. Joseph also authored the book It All Matters: What I Believe, Words I Live By. He frequently speaks at schools and delivered a TEDx talk in 2018 titled “Nothing is Everything It All

Joseph is all the founder of the nonprofit “I Matter! You Matter!”, Joseph uses music to promote unity, honor diversity, support homelessness and veterans, and provide scholarships. He has also been part of Freedom Sings, a First Amendment awareness initiative by the First Amendment Center in Washington, D.C.

Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers Australian and New Zealand dates:

4 February, Canberra, Harmonie German Club

5 February, Sydney, Metro Theatre

6 February, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

7 February, Cairns, Tank Arts

8 February, Melbourne, Memo Music Hall

11 February, Fremantle, Freo Social

13 February, Adelaide, The Gov

14 February, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

18 February, Sydney, The Lounge Chatswood

New Zealand

20 February, Auckland, Powerstation

