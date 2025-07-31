 Jimmy Barnes Marks 40th Anniversary Of ‘For The Working Class Man’ With National Tour - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Marks 40th Anniversary Of ‘For The Working Class Man’ With National Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 31, 2025

in News

Jimmy Barnes will head out on a national tour in November to mark the 40th anniversary of the ‘For The Working Class Man’ album.

‘For The Working Class Man’ was released on December 4, 1985.

Jimmy says, “For The Working Class Man was such a significant album in my life. I got to make the record with some amazing people, and it really set up the rest of my solo career. I’m so excited to be celebrating For The Working Class Man with some of my dearest friends and favourite artists. And I can think of no better way to mark this milestone than by performing these songs in some of the most beautiful and iconic outdoor venues across Australia.”

‘For The Working Class Man’ is generally considered Jimmy’s second solo album but it was mostly remixed tracks from the first album ‘Bodyswerve’ tailored for Geffen Records and the American market.

Seven songs from ‘Bodyswerve’ were re-recorded and five new songs added. The five additional songs were recorded in New York and Los Angeles. Major American musicians and songwriters were brought in for the project. Steve Van Zandt of the E Street Band wrote ‘Ride The Night Away’, Jonathan Cain of Journey wrote ‘Working Class Man’ and ‘American Heartbeat’ and Chas Sanford, who also wrote John Waite’s ‘Missing You’ and Stevie Nicks’ ‘Talk To Me’ wrote ‘I’d Die To Be With You Tonight’.

Tracklisting:

1. I’d Die To Be With You Tonight
2. Ride The Night Away
3. American Heartbeat
4. Working Class Man
5. Without Your Love
6. No Second Prize (originally from Bodyswerve)
7. Vision (originally from Bodyswerve)
8. Promise Me You’ll Call (originally from Bodyswerve)
9. Boys Cry Out For War (originally from Bodyswerve)
10. Daylight (originally from Bodyswerve)
11. Thickskinned (originally from Bodyswerve)
12. Paradise (originally from Bodyswerve)

The album was originally going to be titled ‘A Week Away From Paradise’ but in the end Australia went with ‘For The Working Class Man’ and America went with ‘Jimmy Barnes’.

The album also featured big name American session musicians including Tommy Thayer of Kiss, Bill Payne of Little Feat, Charlie Sexton, later of Dylan’s band, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, Waddy Wachtel of Linda Ronstadt’s band, and Kim Carnes on backing vocals.

The song “Working Class Man” was famously used in Ron Howard’s 1986 film Gung Ho, starring Michael Keaton. The film helped introduce Barnes to a U.S. audience. That movie was renamed ‘Working Class Man’ for Australia.

In Australia the album has been certified 7× Platinum in Australia, making it the second biggest selling Jimmy Barnes’ behind 1991’s ‘Soul Deep’.
Jimmy will tour with Icehouse, Ian Moss and Kate Ceberano.

Dates are:

22 November, Geelong, Mt Duneed
29 November, Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines
6 December, Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen
17 January, Hobart, Regatta Grounds
31 January, Barossa Valley, Peter Lehmann Wines
7 February, Swan Valley, Sandalford Wines

TICKETING

TELSTRA PLUS MEMBER PRESALE
via telstra.com/tickets
Runs from: Monday 4 August, 10.00am local time
For 48 hours or until presale allocation exhausted

MG LIVE MEMBER PRESALE
via mg.live
Runs from: Wednesday 6 August, 12.00pm local time
For 24 hours or until presale allocation exhausted

FACE TO FACE MEMBER PRESALE
via facetofacetouring.com.au
Runs from: Wednesday 6 August, 12.00pm local time
For 24 hours or until presale allocation exhausted

JIMMY BARNES FAN CLUB PRESALE
via jimmybarnes.com
Runs from: Wednesday 6 August, 12.00pm local time
For 24 hours or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
JIMMY BARNES “WORKING CLASS MAN 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR”
Tickets on sale Thursday 7 August at 2.00pm local time
From www.ticketmaster.com.au

All shows Licensed All Ages

