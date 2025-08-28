Bon Jovi Call On Friends For Forever (Legendary Edition) - Noise11.com

Bon Jovi will return this October with a brand-new collaboration record, Forever (Legendary Edition), set for release on October 24, 2025. The 14-track album finds Jon Bon Jovi and the band reimagining the spirit of their 2024 record Forever with the help of an all-star guest list. The project arrives after Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cord surgery, a setback that forced him to step away from touring while still creatively hungry to share music.

The lead single, “Red, White and Jersey”, is due out on August 29, introducing the album with the band’s signature mix of anthem rock and New Jersey pride.

Jon Bon Jovi describes the album as more than just collaborations. It is, in his words, “an album borne out of necessity.” During his rehabilitation from surgery, he found himself unable to take on the vocal demands of a full-scale tour. Instead of sitting still, he called on friends and fellow artists to lend their voices to songs crafted during the Forever sessions.

“Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need,” Bon Jovi says. “All are great singers, artists, and also just great people. The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit, a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends.”

The Guests of Forever (Legendary Edition)

The album’s lineup reads like a cross-section of modern rock, country, pop, and Americana. Each guest brings a unique flavor to the Bon Jovi catalogue:

1. Red, White and Jersey

The album’s opening anthem is pure Bon Jovi—loud, proud, and unapologetically Jersey. It sets the tone for the collaborations that follow.

2. Legendary (feat. James Bay)

UK singer-songwriter James Bay, known for “Hold Back the River,” joins the band to reimagine this uplifting rocker. Bay’s soulful delivery complements Jon’s grit, giving the song a transatlantic flair.

3. We Made It Look Easy (feat. Robbie Williams)

Pop icon Robbie Williams brings his showman charm to this upbeat track. A duet of big voices and personalities, it’s a meeting of British bravado and American arena rock.

4. Living Proof (feat. Jelly Roll)

Country-rock breakout Jelly Roll infuses southern grit into this track. His gruff yet emotional delivery makes “Living Proof” one of the album’s standouts, bridging Nashville and New Jersey.

5. Waves (feat. Jason Isbell)

Acclaimed Americana artist Jason Isbell delivers poetic lyricism and guitar finesse here. Known for his storytelling, Isbell adds depth and soul to “Waves,” steering it into more introspective waters.

6. Seeds (feat. Ryan Tedder)

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, also a Grammy-winning songwriter, adds his pop sensibilities. The track shines with soaring melodies and a polished sheen perfect for radio.

7. Kiss The Bride (feat. Billy Falcon)

Longtime Bon Jovi collaborator Billy Falcon returns. A songwriter who has co-written with Jon for decades, Falcon’s presence makes this track a family affair steeped in history.

8. The People’s House (feat. The War and Treaty)

The husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty bring gospel firepower. Their harmonies elevate this song into a stirring anthem of resilience and unity.

9. Walls Of Jericho (feat. Joe Elliott)

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott joins Jon for a rock heavyweight summit. The track recalls the big-riff era of 80s stadium rock, a nod to the bands’ shared history.

10. I Wrote You A Song (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Lainey Wilson, one of country music’s fastest rising stars, lends her smoky voice to this heartfelt ballad. Her presence adds warmth and authenticity.

11. Living In Paradise (feat. Avril Lavigne)

Avril Lavigne injects pop-punk energy into this mid-tempo rocker. Her edgy vocals collide with Jon’s seasoned delivery, creating a generational crossover.

12. My First Guitar (feat. Marcus King)

Blues-rock guitarist Marcus King tears through this autobiographical number. His fiery guitar playing and raw voice make it one of the record’s most musically explosive moments.

13. Hollow Man (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, teams with Bon Jovi for a duet fans have long dreamed of. Both New Jersey legends trade lines in a reflective song steeped in themes of perseverance and identity.

14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Facil (feat. Carin Leon)

Closing the album, Mexican singer Carin Leon brings a bilingual twist. His powerful voice delivers a Spanish version of the Robbie Williams duet, giving the record a global reach.

For Bon Jovi, Forever (Legendary Edition) is as much about friendship as it is about music. Born from a period of personal challenge, it has become a testament to resilience and community. “I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music,” Jon Bon Jovi reflects.

Forever (Legendary Edition) arrives on October 24, 2025.

