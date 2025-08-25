UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Announce Perth Show For Big Love World Tour - Noise11.com

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell have added a Perth date to their Big Love World Tour after strong demand across Australia, bringing one of reggae’s most distinctive voices back to the West Coast. The show will take place at Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Sunday, 18 January 2026.

Campbell, the founding frontman of UB40 and the unmistakable voice behind classics Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, will front his powerhouse nine-piece band for what promises to be one of the highlights of Perth’s summer concert season.

Joining Ali and the band in Perth will be Melbourne funk and soul heavyweights The Bamboos, New Zealand’s chart-busting pop/R&B outfit Drax Project, and Perth’s rising star Drea.

UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1979, blending reggae rhythms with pop sensibilities and delivering a string of hits that crossed over into the mainstream and introduced reggae to global audiences. Over the next three decades, UB40 clocked up 70 million album sales and more than 50 charting singles in the UK alone, cementing themselves as one of Britain’s most successful musical exports.

As the group’s frontman, Ali Campbell was central to their success. His voice became the defining sound of UB40’s greatest hits – whether reinterpreting Neil Diamond’s Red Red Wine, Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love or delivering original fan favourites like One In Ten and Food For Thought.

Reflecting on his return to Australia, Ali Campbell said, “Really excited to be coming back to Australia, the connection we have built over the years with our Aussie family is a special one, can’t wait to be back down under once again.”

Perth fans will be treated to a setlist spanning four decades of UB40 history, performed by a band widely regarded as the closest modern-day reflection of UB40’s original reggae mission.

Perth’s Line-up of Special Guests

The Bamboos, celebrating their 25th year, bring with them an enviable global reputation for funk and soul. Their latest record This Is How You Do It is their 11th studio release and continues their streak of innovation. With Kylie Auldist’s unmistakable vocals and Lance Ferguson’s direction, The Bamboos remain one of Australia’s most respected live bands.

From across the Tasman, Drax Project will add their signature Pop/R&B sound. Rising from Wellington buskers to international stages supporting Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Christina Aguilera, Drax Project’s energetic live shows have become a global talking point.

Local audiences will also be introduced to Perth’s own Drea, a soulful young artist with a gospel and hip-hop influence who is quickly carving out a reputation for emotional depth and dynamic stage presence.

Tickets and On Sale Information

Show: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell – Big Love World Tour

Date: Sunday, 18 January 2026

Venue: Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Special Guests: The Bamboos, Drax Project & Drea

Pre-sale: Wednesday 27 August, 10.00am – Friday 29 August

General Public On Sale: Friday 29 August, 10.00am via Ticketmaster

Ali Campbell’s UB40 Discography

For fans looking to revisit Ali Campbell’s UB40 years ahead of the Perth show, here’s the full list of albums he recorded with the band between their 1979 formation and his departure in 2008.

Signing Off (1980)

Present Arms (1981)

UB44 (1982)

Labour of Love (1983)

Geffery Morgan… (1984)

Baggariddim (1985)

Rat in the Kitchen (1986)

UB40 (1988)

Labour of Love II (1989)

Promises and Lies (1993)

Guns in the Ghetto (1997)

Labour of Love III (1998)

Cover Up (2001)

Homegrown (2003)

Who You Fighting For? (2005)

TwentyFourSeven (2008)

These albums include some of the band’s most iconic hits, particularly the Labour of Love series, which helped UB40 reach audiences well beyond reggae circles and into international pop markets.

UB40’s influence on global music is undeniable. They were a band that brought reggae into suburban living rooms around the world and gave the genre a pop-friendly accessibility without losing its spirit. Ali Campbell’s return to Australian stages continues that story, ensuring that the voice synonymous with UB40’s rise to international fame still resonates with audiences.

For Perth fans, January’s show represents not just a night of nostalgia, but a chance to celebrate a legacy that remains vibrant and alive. Kings Park & Botanic Garden will become a reggae celebration as UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and an eclectic line-up of guests deliver one of summer’s most anticipated concerts.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...