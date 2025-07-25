R.I.P. Songwriter Sally Tiven Aged 68 - Noise11.com

Songwriter and musician Sally Tiven, who co-wrote the Ian Moss hit ‘Mr Rain with Ian and her husband Jon Tiven, has passed away at the age of 67.

Sally and Jon met producer Jon Tiven in 1977. They married in 1979 and formed one of the longest songwriting partnerships ever.

Jon and Sally played together in bands. She was a guitarist and bass player who played on records for BB King (All You Ever Give Me Is The Blues, 1999), Don Covay (Adlib, 2000) and Wilson Pickett (Its Harder Now, 1999) as well as Jon’s group The Yankees.

Her songs were recorded by Huey Lewis & The News ‘He Don’t Know’, Jeff Healey ‘River of No Return’ and Buddy Guy ‘Heavy Love’.

Sally and Jon’s Australia connection is Cold Chisel guitarist Ian Moss. They wrote two songs with Ian. ‘Mr Rain’ was the fourth single released from Ian’s first solo album after the break-up of Cold Chisel, ‘Matchbook’. ‘Matchbook’ was a number one album in Australia.

Sally and Jon also co-wrote ‘No Amount of Crying’ in Ian’s second solo album, ‘World’s Away’ in 1981.

Jon announced the passing of his wife on his socials.

