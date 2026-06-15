Gideon Release New ‘4x4' EP Ahead Of Australian Tour With Bury Tomorrow - Noise11 Music News

Alabama metalcore band Gideon have released their new five-track EP 4×4, accompanied by a visualiser for the track ‘YEEHAW’, just months before returning to Australia as special guests on Bury Tomorrow’s September tour.

by Paul Cashmere

Gideon have unveiled their latest release, the five-track EP 4×4, via Sumerian Records, marking the band’s first new project since their 2023 album More Power. More Pain. The Tuscaloosa, Alabama group simultaneously released an official visualiser for the song ‘YEEHAW’ and confirmed the EP arrives ahead of their Australian tour dates with Bury Tomorrow and Headwreck in September.

The release continues a productive period for the American metalcore outfit, which has steadily expanded its audience through a blend of hardcore aggression, metallic riffing and Southern influences. In the lead-up to the EP’s arrival, Gideon previewed the collection with the tracks ‘Til The Wheels Fall Off’, ‘Wrong One’ and the title track ‘4×4′, offering listeners an early indication of the project’s direction.

In a statement accompanying the release, the band said: “We’re happy to finally present to you all, the ‘4×4′ EP in its entirety! Shout out to Randy Lebouef and Ryan Leitru for helping us bring the vision to life, and we hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!”

The EP consists of five songs: ‘Wrong One’, ‘4×4′, ‘Til The Wheels Fall Off’, ‘YEEHAW’ and ‘Find It As I Go’. While compact in length, the release builds on the heavier sonic territory Gideon have explored in recent years. The band’s music has historically drawn from metalcore, hardcore punk and melodic hardcore traditions, but later releases have increasingly favoured a more aggressive and thrash-oriented approach.

‘YEEHAW’, the focus track accompanying the EP launch, arrives with an official visualiser and further reinforces the band’s willingness to incorporate elements of Southern identity into its presentation. The title of the EP itself suggests a rugged, hard-driving aesthetic that aligns with Gideon’s recent creative direction.

Formed in Tuscaloosa in 2008, Gideon have spent nearly two decades developing their sound across multiple labels and eras. The group currently features vocalist Daniel McWhorter, guitarist and vocalist Tyler Riley, bassist Caleb DeRusha and drummer Jake Smelley.

Their recording career began with a self-titled EP in 2010 before the release of debut album Costs in 2011 through Strike First Records. Momentum continued with Milestone in 2012, which delivered the band’s first notable chart success and helped establish them within the American heavy music scene. Subsequent albums including Calloused, Cold, Out Of Control and More Power. More Pain. charted the band’s evolution from melodic metalcore roots toward a significantly heavier sound.

One of the most significant turning points in Gideon’s history came in 2019 when members publicly confirmed the band no longer identified as a Christian act, despite having previously been associated with the Christian hardcore and metalcore scene. The announcement coincided with the release of the EP No Love/No One and album Out Of Control, both of which represented a stylistic and thematic shift.

That evolution has continued throughout the current decade. The arrival of 4×4 follows a broader trend within contemporary metalcore, where established acts increasingly release standalone EPs between album cycles rather than waiting several years for full-length records. The format allows bands to maintain momentum, experiment creatively and deliver new material more frequently in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.

For Australian fans, the timing of the release is particularly significant. Gideon will return to the country in September as part of Bury Tomorrow’s Australian run, giving audiences an opportunity to hear material from 4×4 performed live shortly after its release. The tour also introduces the new songs to a market where the band has steadily grown its following through previous visits and festival appearances.

With the EP now available and a major international tour itinerary ahead, Gideon enter the second half of 2026 with fresh material and renewed momentum. Whether 4×4 serves as a standalone release or a bridge toward the band’s next full-length album remains to be seen, but it provides a clear snapshot of where Gideon currently sit in their ongoing musical evolution.

Track Listing:

Wrong One

4×4

‘Til The Wheels Fall Off

YEEHAW

Find It As I Go

Bury Tomorrow Australia 2026 With Special Guests Gideon & Headwreck

4 September 2026, Brisbane, The Tivoli

5 September 2026, Newcastle, King St Bandroom

6 September 2026, Sydney, Metro Theatre

9 September 2026, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

10 September 2026, Adelaide, The Gov

11 September 2026, Perth, Magnet House

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