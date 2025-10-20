Gilles Peterson To Curate Exclusive Kirin Ichiban Listening Room Experience In Sydney - Noise11.com

Kirin Ichiban will fuse music, craftsmanship and culture in a rare sensory event this November, with the announcement of the Kirin Ichiban Listening Room curated by the legendary DJ, broadcaster and tastemaker Gilles Peterson. The event will take place on Sunday 16 November at Sydney’s Ivy Penthouse, offering a high-fidelity experience that celebrates the purity of both sound and taste.

Guests will be invited into a bespoke chill-out lounge before descending into a dedicated listening room, where Gilles Peterson will deliver a 30-minute vinyl session from his personal collection. The set promises to take listeners on an immersive journey through Peterson’s rich tapestry of sound – from soulful jazz and deep funk to rare grooves and global rhythms.

Few figures have had as deep an impact on contemporary listening culture as Gilles Peterson. For more than four decades, Peterson has shaped global taste through radio, festivals, and record releases. As a BBC Radio 6 Music host and founder of Brownswood Recordings, he has been instrumental in bringing emerging artists and genres to the world stage, championing innovators like Hiatus Kaiyote, Erykah Badu, and Floating Points.

Peterson’s influence stretches beyond broadcasting. His Worldwide FM platform and Worldwide Festival in France have become cornerstones for fans seeking musical exploration and authenticity. Whether spinning vinyl in Tokyo record stores or sharing rare finds from Brazil, his approach is always rooted in discovery and deep respect for sound.

“I’m excited to be working with Kirin Ichiban on this special listening event while I’m in Sydney, and looking forward to introducing and sharing a few of my favourite records in an intimate setting on the Atlas Harmonic sound system,” said Peterson.

Much like the purity of Peterson’s approach to music, Kirin Ichiban represents the Japanese art of craftsmanship and precision. Brewed using the First Press methodology, only the purest liquid from the initial malt extraction is used, producing a crisp, balanced flavour that reflects the harmony of simplicity and perfection.

This attention to purity mirrors the experience of the Listening Room itself. The event will feature custom-built Atlas Harmonics loudspeakers, crafted in Australia to deliver extraordinary clarity and depth. Known for their innovative design and precise sound reproduction, Atlas Harmonics’ systems are revered among audio connoisseurs for their ability to reproduce vinyl as it was intended to be heard – pure, warm, and immersive.

The Kirin Ichiban Listening Room is more than an event – it’s a cultural moment where sound, design, and taste converge. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of capturing purity, the collaboration between Peterson and Kirin Ichiban creates a meditative environment for deep listening and appreciation.

“Kirin Ichiban is brewed using First Press methodology, leaving consumers with a pure tasting beer, a reflection of Japanese craftsmanship and quality. Through this collaboration with Gilles Peterson, we’re bringing that philosophy to life in a rich cultural experience that people can truly engage with, where purity of sound and taste meet in a space designed for deep listening, connection, and appreciation,” said Andie Tickner, Kirin Ichiban Cultural Collaborations Leader.

A limited number of tickets will be available exclusively through Kirin Ichiban’s social channels, offering fans a chance to join one of the most refined music experiences Sydney has seen.

