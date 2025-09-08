Good Gumnuts Festival 2026 Expands With Biggest Line-Up To Date - Noise11.com

Good Gumnuts Festival has unveiled its 2026 line-up, with Dope Lemon and The Jungle Giants leading what is set to be the festival’s biggest year yet. The Burnie-based event will return to the Agriplex at Romaine from March 6–8, 2026.

What began in 2022 as a small community gathering has quickly evolved into one of Tasmania’s most significant all-ages festivals. Festival co-director Harry Badcock describes landing this year’s headliners as a “pinch-me moment.”

“This is our biggest line-up to date, and we’re so excited to share it,” Badcock said. “We’ve worked really hard to make the festival more of an experience, with workshops, art, and activities alongside incredible live music. People want to feel like they’re part of something, not just a one-day event.”

The 2026 edition will feature a diverse line-up that includes Young Franco, Sneaky Sound System, Thirsty Merc, Art vs Science, DICE, Rum Jungle, Kim Churchill, Playlunch, Letters To Lions, Adam Newling, Kira Puru, Dizzy Days, Joel Leggett, Big Wheels and over 20 more artists. Rising acts such as エミエミ (emi emi), Lasca Dry, Baby Lemur, and Jameslane⚡ are also part of the bill.

Co-director Charlotte Grey emphasised that keeping the festival accessible for all ages is central to its identity. “We started as a small community festival, and it’s part of who we are,” she said. “That’s why the City Of Burnie Brass Band will open the festival and why groups like Ulverstone’s Slipstream Circus will be performing. We want every generation to feel welcome.”

Beyond the music, Good Gumnuts has developed into a multi-layered event. Attendees can expect roaming magic shows with Gareth the Magician, circus acts, face painting, Bella the Bookworm, henna tattoos, mindful walks, and collaborative art projects. There will even be a pop-up tattoo studio for those looking to leave with something more permanent.

Sustainability and community remain at the festival’s core. The Recycle Rewards initiative will once again donate all container refunds to City Mission. A Battle of the Bands, run in partnership with the Burnie Show, will give high school and college musicians the chance to win a main-stage slot.

Badcock says the festival is more than just a weekend of music. “It’s not just a festival, it’s a driver for the community,” he said. “It’s a really good thing for Burnie and for the whole North West Coast.”

With its second year at the Agriplex, the event is also expected to deliver a strong boost for the local economy, benefiting accommodation providers, restaurants, and pubs across the region.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday 10 September at 9am, with general sales opening Saturday 13 September. Full line-up and ticketing details are available at www.goodgumnutsfestival.com.au.

Good Gumnuts 2026

