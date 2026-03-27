Good Riddance Release Before The World Caves In - Noise11.com

Good Riddance return with Before The World Caves In, a tenth studio album that captures the band’s response to contemporary political and social tension

by Paul Cashmere

Good Riddance have released their tenth studio album Before The World Caves In marking a significant milestone for the long running Santa Cruz punk band. The record lands as the band reassert their voice in a turbulent global climate, with new material including There’s Still Tonight and Drive Faster already signalling the album’s direction.

The release positions Good Riddance firmly within the current discourse of politically engaged music. With more than three decades behind them, the band continue to operate in the space where punk intersects with activism, using Before The World Caves In to document and respond to what they describe as a period of escalating instability and self inflicted societal strain.

The timing of the album is deliberate. It arrives in the lead up to the No Kings Day demonstration in the United States on March 28, a nationwide protest supporting vulnerable communities. Previous iterations of the event in 2025 drew millions, reflecting a growing appetite for grassroots political engagement. In that context, Before The World Caves In functions not just as a collection of songs, but as a cultural artefact aligned with contemporary protest movements.

In a statement accompanying the release, the band addressed the thematic core of the record. “Everybody deals with struggle. Heartbreak. Disappointment. To an alarming degree, humanity often finds that it creates, promotes, or allows its own malaise.” The sentiment underpins an album that examines both systemic issues and personal accountability, maintaining the balance that has defined the band’s catalogue.

Musically, Before The World Caves In continues Good Riddance’s established approach of combining high velocity hardcore structures with melodic sensibility. The sequencing moves between tightly compressed bursts of energy and more expansive passages, creating dynamic variation without sacrificing intensity. Tracks such as There’s Still Tonight anchor the record with a sense of urgency, while Drive Faster reinforces the band’s commitment to pace and precision.

Within the band’s discography, this album follows 2019’s Thoughts And Prayers and extends a lineage that began with their Fat Wreck Chords debut For God And Country in 1995. Across releases including A Comprehensive Guide To Moderne Rebellion, Ballads From The Revolution and Operation Phoenix, Good Riddance built a reputation for confronting political and social themes with clarity. Before The World Caves In sits comfortably within that trajectory, while reflecting the specific anxieties of the mid 2020s.

The group’s history adds weight to the release. Formed in Santa Cruz, California, Good Riddance emerged from the early 1990s hardcore scene, with vocalist Russ Rankin and guitarist Luke Pabich transitioning from their earlier band State Of Grace into a project that would become a defining voice in melodic hardcore. Their early EP Gidget laid the groundwork, before a run of influential albums through the 1990s and 2000s established their global following.

A hiatus in 2007, following a farewell performance in Santa Cruz, temporarily closed that chapter. The band’s return in 2012 led to a renewed period of activity, including Peace In Our Time in 2015 and Thoughts And Prayers in 2019. Those releases demonstrated that their perspective had evolved without losing focus. Before The World Caves In builds on that foundation, shaped by decades of experience and a consistent ideological position.

The broader significance of the album lies in its alignment with a resurgence of politically engaged punk and hardcore. As global audiences confront economic uncertainty, environmental pressure and shifting political landscapes, bands with established credibility in this space are finding renewed relevance. Good Riddance’s continued output reinforces the idea that legacy acts can still contribute meaningfully to contemporary conversations.

There is also an audience dynamic at play. Long time listeners bring historical context to the material, recognising thematic continuity across decades, while newer listeners encounter a band whose message intersects with current concerns. That duality has become a defining feature of the band’s longevity.

Before The World Caves In Tracklisting:

There’s Still Tonight

In Pieces

Poverty Of Language

No More System To Believe In

All Just Rain

To Suffer Is The Name

Green Fields

Posse Comitatus

Devoid Of Faith

Drive Faster

Thoughts Words Scars

No Imperfect Way

What Kind Of Day Has It Been

Looking ahead, Before The World Caves In positions Good Riddance for continued engagement with both their audience and the broader cultural landscape. With ten studio albums now spanning more than 30 years, the band remain a consistent presence in a genre defined by urgency and conviction. The new record reinforces their role as participants in an ongoing dialogue between music and social reality.

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