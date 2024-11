Good Things Sideshows To Activate Next Week - Noise11.com

Good Things sideshows for Korn, Violent Femmes, Sum 41, Mastodon, Billy Corgan + Delta Riggs, The Gaslight Anthem, Bowling For Soup, Sleeping with Sirens, 311, Frank Turner, From Ashes To New, Highly Suspect, Imminence and Destroy Boys will spread out across Australia in the first two weeks of December.

Here is the list of acts to see if you can’t made Good Things and acts to see if you can make Good Things and then get an extra hit.

https://goodthingsfestival.com.au

ALL SIDESHOW DATES:

KORN

Wednesday 4 December – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide *Sold Out*

SUM 41

with special guest Grandson*

Wednesday 4 December – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tuesday 10 December – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Thursday 12 December – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 14 December – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney*

VIOLENT FEMMES

Thursday 5 December – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

BILLY CORGAN + THE DELTA RIGGS

Sunday 1 December – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Tuesday 3 December – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 4 December – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

MASTODON

With special guest Kerry King

Tuesday 3 December – Roundhouse, Sydney

Wednesday 4 December – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne *Sold Out*

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM

Monday 2 December – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tuesday 3 December – Liberty Hall, Sydney

Wednesday 4 December – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne *Sold Out*

BOWLING FOR SOUP

With special guest Taylor Acorn

Tuesday 10 December – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday 11 December – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Thursday 12 December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

Tuesday 3 December – Factory Theatre, Sydney *Sold Out*

Thursday 5 December – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne *Sold Out*

Tuesday 10 December – The Tivoli, Brisbane

311

Wednesday 4 December – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Tuesday 10 December – The Triffid, Brisbane

Wednesday 11 December – Liberty Hall, Sydney

DESTROY BOYS + ALEX LAHEY

Tuesday 3 December – The Brightside Outdoors, Brisbane

Thursday 5 December – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Tuesday 10 December – Factory Theatre, Sydney

FRANK TURNER AND THE SLEEPING SOULS

Tuesday 3 December – Gershwin Room, Melbourne *Sold Out*

Wednesday 4 December – Crowbar, Sydney

FROM ASHES TO NEW

Wednesday 4 December – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Tuesday 10 December – Crowbar, Sydney

HIGHLY SUSPECT

Tuesday 3 December – Max Watts, Melbourne

Wednesday 4 December – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

IMMINENCE

Tuesday 3 December – Crowbar, Sydney

Thursday 5 December – Stay Gold, Melbourne *Sold Out*

Good Things dates are:

Friday 6 December 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday 7 December 2024

Centennial Park, Sydney

Sunday 8 December 2024

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr