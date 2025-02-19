Gordi Christens Third Album ‘Like Plasticine’ - Noise11.com

Gordi album has christened her third album ‘Like Plasticine’.

Gordi says, “Summer in Nashville a few years ago, it was damn hot. I was there for a week to write, staying in some Airbnb that was actually just someone’s garage with a touch of plumbing. I was thinking about the beginnings of queer relationships – I’m talking real early, like so early that at least one person is still in the closet. Accepting the available love instead of it orbiting around you. There comes a breaking point, a demand, a pleading for honesty – and the relationship either explodes into the open, or melts from the periphery away into nothing. From these thoughts, ‘Peripheral Lover’ was born. It exploded into being in about 3 hours.

“The journey from the song’s writing to its finish was long, with many false starts. It’s a simple song with a simple message, and so I wrote KISS (keep it simple, stupid) on a post-it note and stuck it on my desk in Melbourne, while I layered up guitars and synths and drums. Me at my most ‘pop’ – terrifying and ludicrously fun.

“A couple years ago, my friend Troye Sivan had txt me asking if I would help him write a song for a movie. We wrote ‘Wait’ for the film ‘Three Months’, which was written and directed by the talented Jared Frieder. Jared popped into my head when I was wondering how to bring ‘Peripheral Lover’ to life with visuals, so I asked would he shoot the music video.

“We flew to Dallas and shot on a 45-degree (celsius) day, as I dragged a kissing booth around the city. We’d put a call out to any non-male queer people in Dallas who were up for coming to the shoot and making out with a total stranger – unsurprisingly, an abundance of people showed up (and all went for drinks together after, bursting my heart open). We shot the make out scenes, by total coincidence, right next to the Future Farmers of America convention (the Venn diagram of the two groups did not exist),” Gordi said.

Like Plasticine will be released on 30 May 2025.

