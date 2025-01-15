Governors Ball 2025 Lineup Announced With Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier To Headline - Noise11.com

The Governors Ball is on for 2025 with the New York City event bringing in Tyler The Creator to headline night one, Olivia Rodrigo on night two and Hozier for the third and final night.

“I’m thrilled to welcome everyone back to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for this year’s Governors Ball, featuring headliners SZA, Post Malone and The Killers,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “We’re deeply grateful for the economic activity the festival will generate for Queens, and we’re even more grateful that the festival is partnering with some of our local nonprofits, including Chhaya, Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, to work with our local food vendors and other community groups doing important empowerment work.”

Other acts include Benson Boone, Feid, Glass Animals, Conan Gray, Mt. Joy, Mk.Gee, Clairo, The Backseat Lovers, Young Miko and Australia’s Royel Otis.

Celebrating 15 Years And 3rd In

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

New York City | June 6-8

The Governors Ball Music Festival, commonly referred to as Governors Ball or Gov Ball, is a multi-day music festival held annually in New York City. Since its inception, the festival has grown to become one of the premier music events in the United States, attracting a diverse array of artists and fans from around the world.

The inaugural Governors Ball took place on Governors Island in 2011. Organized by Founders Entertainment, the festival’s initial lineup featured an eclectic mix of electronic, rock, hip-hop, and indie music acts. Despite being a one-day event, the festival set the stage for its future success with performances from artists such as Girl Talk, Pretty Lights, and Empire of the Sun.

In 2012, Governors Ball expanded to a two-day event to accommodate its growing popularity. The festival also moved to Randall’s Island Park, a larger venue that allowed for greater capacity and more elaborate stage setups. The 2012 lineup included headliners such as Beck, Passion Pit, and Modest Mouse, further solidifying the festival’s reputation.

By 2013, Governors Ball had become a three-day event, attracting even more high-profile artists. That year, the festival featured performances by Kanye West, Guns N’ Roses, and Kings of Leon. Despite severe weather conditions that impacted the festival, the strong lineup and dedicated fanbase ensured its continued success.

Over the years, Governors Ball has continued to evolve, both in terms of its musical offerings and its cultural impact. The festival has consistently booked a wide range of artists, from emerging talents to established superstars, across various genres. Notable headliners have included The Strokes, OutKast, Florence + The Machine, and Eminem.

Governors Ball has also become known for its commitment to providing a unique and enjoyable experience for attendees. The festival features a variety of food vendors, art installations, and interactive activities, making it more than just a series of concerts.

Like many large-scale events, Governors Ball faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to health and safety concerns, marking the first time it did not take place since its inception. Despite this setback, the organizers remained committed to bringing the festival back in a safe manner.

In 2021, Governors Ball returned with a new location at Citi Field in Queens, providing spacious grounds to accommodate social distancing measures. The lineup included artists such as Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, and J Balvin, drawing enthusiastic crowds and signaling the festival’s resilience.

Governors Ball has had a significant economic and cultural impact on New York City. The festival attracts thousands of visitors each year, boosting tourism and generating revenue for local businesses. Additionally, it has provided a platform for numerous local artists and vendors, contributing to the city’s vibrant arts scene.

The festival has also engaged with the community through partnerships with local nonprofits and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability and social responsibility. These efforts have helped foster a sense of community and inclusivity among attendees and residents alike.

The Governors Ball Music Festival has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of New York City’s cultural landscape. With its diverse lineups, commitment to attendee experience, and positive impact on the local community, the festival continues to thrive and evolve. As it looks to the future, Governors Ball remains dedicated to celebrating music and bringing people together in the heart of one of the world’s greatest cities.

