British Punk Band Grade 2 Unveil New Single ‘Hanging Onto You' - Noise11.com

Isle of Wight punk outfit Grade 2 have dropped their latest single ‘Hanging Onto You’, a fiery blend of raw punk attitude and emotional honesty. The track highlights a new creative direction for the trio, while still keeping their roots firmly in the fast, loud, street-smart tradition of British punk.

Formed in 2013, Grade 2 – Jack Chatfield (guitar/vocals), Sid Ryan (bass/vocals), and drummer Jacob Hull – cut their teeth on the UK punk circuit before signing to Hellcat Records, the label founded by Rancid’s Tim Armstrong. Their early work was steeped in the aggression and urgency of 1970s punk, echoing the sounds of The Clash, Sham 69, and Cock Sparrer. But over the years, their sound has broadened, reflecting a maturity in songwriting while still maintaining that high-energy, boots-on-the-ground edge.

‘Hanging Onto You’ draws inspiration from two contrasting but surprisingly complementary worlds: the passion of traditional Latin and Mexican love songs, and the melodic punk energy of bands like Buzzcocks, The Rifles, and Ramones. The result is a track that pairs pogo-ready riffs with lyrics laced in vulnerability.

“We wanted to create a song that is honest and vulnerable, something that everyone can relate to,” the band explained. “The song portrays a position I’m sure we’ve all been in-not being completely perfect but always willing to give your all.”

The single was produced by Grade 2 alongside Dan Lucas at The Joplin House, with additional mixing from Riff Audio and mastering by Jason Livermore at Colorado’s legendary Blasting Room. Fans of modern punk will spot a familiar name in the credits: Kevin Bivona of The Interrupters, who added Hammond organ, synth, and piano to the recording.

The accompanying video, directed by Nick Suchak of Ramshackle Productions, captures the sweat-soaked energy of Grade 2’s live shows. Already road-tested on tour, the song has been seamlessly woven into their set lists, standing tall alongside crowd favourites from their 2019 self-titled album and their earlier breakout

Grade 2’s journey from small clubs on the Isle of Wight to international punk festivals has been rapid. Their connection with Rancid’s Tim Armstrong was pivotal-he produced much of their earlier work and championed their authentic street-punk ethos. Now, more than a decade into their career, the band is proving they can evolve without losing the grit that won over their fans in the first place.

