Graham “Buzz” Bidstrup Sets Dates for No Secrets Book Launch Events - Noise11.com

Graham “Buzz” Bidstrup has lived many lives in music. As drummer, songwriter and producer, he’s been Buzz Throckman in The Angels, the driving force behind GANGgajang, the rhythm on Australian Crawl’s “Reckless”, a key player with Jimmy Barnes, and the creative energy behind the Jimmy Little Foundation. Now, he’s put his story into print with his new memoir No Secrets.

To celebrate the release, Buzz will take his book on the road for a series of conversations and signings across Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Thirroul and Hornsby. Fans will not only get the chance to hear first-hand tales from his extraordinary career but also see Buzz in conversation with some of Australia’s leading broadcasters, writers and interviewers.

The tour begins in Adelaide where Buzz grew up and first made his mark. The No Secrets launch takes place at Adelaide Town Hall on Wednesday 10 September at 6:00pm, with football great and media personality Graham Cornes hosting the conversation.

🎟️ Tickets

From there, Buzz heads to Melbourne on Thursday 11 September at 6:00pm, appearing at Gales Brewery in conversation with Jane Gazzo. Gazzo has long been a champion of Australian music through Triple J, Channel V and MAX, and she’ll be diving into Buzz’s decades of stories.

🎟️ Tickets

Sydney is next, with Buzz in conversation with journalist and broadcaster Mawunyo Gbogbo. The event takes place at Leichhardt Library on Thursday 18 September at 6:30pm as part of the Speaker Series.

🎟️ Tickets

Gbogbo will also join Buzz for a second New South Wales date at Thirroul Library on Friday 19 September at 6:30pm.

🎟️ Tickets

HORNSBY BOOK SIGNING: Berkelouw Books Hornsby Westfield

Saturday 20 September, 11:00am

BRISBANE BOOK LAUNCH: Avid Reader, in conversation with Sean Sennett

Thursday 25 September, 6:30pm

🎟️ Tickets

LOGAN EVENT: Logan Library, in conversation with Jason Dasey

Saturday 27 September, 11:00am-12:30pm

🎟️ Tickets:

AVOCA BOOK LAUNCH: Avoca Beach Theatre, Graham “Buzz” Bidstrup and Friends

In conversation with Mawunyo Gbogbo | Live music with Dean Ray, Rick Melick, Dave Frogson, Ollie Bailey-O’Reilly & Buzz

Saturday 1 November, 1:00pm-4:30pm

🎟️ Tickets

The event schedule rounds out with a signing at Berkelouw Books, Hornsby Westfield on Saturday 20 September at 11:00am, giving Sydney fans a chance to meet Buzz and have their copy of No Secrets personally signed.

For a man who has always been more comfortable behind the drum kit or in the studio than in the spotlight, the book tour will be a rare chance to hear Buzz open up about the highs and lows of his career. No Secrets is packed with anecdotes: joining The Angels as Buzz Throckman after a haze-filled name invention session in Copenhagen, discovering Australian Crawl’s “Reckless” while keeping the beat, and co-writing one of The Angels’ defining songs, “No Secrets”, with Doc Neeson.

Then there are the encounters with legends: Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts encouraging a young Buzz to keep playing when he tracked down The Rolling Stones as a teenager; Bon Scott pointing him home to a thriving Australian pub rock scene; and Jimmy Barnes hiding him at the back of the stage with congas he couldn’t play.

Don Walker says Buzz has lived enough for several lives. With No Secrets, audiences across Australia will get to experience just how true that is.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Graham ‘Buzz’ Throckman … ummmm …. I mean Bidstrup, here:

