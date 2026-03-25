Gregg Allman Great As Ever On Newly Unearthed Live Album From 1986 - Noise11.com

The Gregg Allman Band returns with Great As Ever Live In Philadelphia ’86, capturing Gregg Allman at a pivotal moment in his solo resurgence and reaffirming his enduring power as a live performer

by Paul Cashmere

A previously unheard live recording from Gregg Allman is set to shine new light on one of rock’s most distinctive voices, with Great As Ever Live In Philadelphia ’86 arriving on April 10 via Sawrite Records.

Drawn from Allman’s personal archives, the album documents a sold-out performance at Philadelphia’s Chestnut Cabaret on January 11, 1986, a period when the Gregg Allman Band had evolved into a disciplined and road-hardened unit after years of relentless touring. The result is a vivid snapshot of an artist reconnecting with audiences through the raw immediacy of live performance.

Allman once articulated his purpose on stage with clarity, describing live music as a shared escape where audiences could leave their troubles behind for a few hours. That philosophy runs through this recording, which captures a band fully immersed in the moment, delivering a set that draws deeply from both the Allman Brothers Band catalogue and Allman’s solo work.

The first taste of the release, a thunderous version of Don’t Want You No More, highlights Allman’s expressive command of the Hammond B-3 organ. It sets the tone for a performance built on groove, feel and instinct, elements that defined Allman’s approach across decades.

By 1986, Allman’s career had already spanned seismic highs and personal setbacks. As a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, he helped establish a new musical language that fused blues, rock, jazz and country. The group’s 1971 live album At Fillmore East became a landmark release, reshaping expectations of what a live recording could achieve, even as tragedy struck with the death of his brother and bandmate Duane Allman later that year.

Through the 1970s, Allman balanced band commitments with a solo career that began with Laid Back in 1973, showcasing a more reflective side of his songwriting. Songs like Midnight Rider and Melissa became enduring standards, carried by his unmistakable, soul-infused voice.

The Philadelphia 1986 recording arrives at a crucial juncture between those early triumphs and a late-career resurgence. Within a year, Allman would score a major solo hit with I’m No Angel, a track previewed here in an early live form. The performance underscores how the material was shaped on stage before reaching a wider audience.

The Gregg Allman Band line-up for the show featured Dan Toler on lead guitar and Frankie Toler on drums, alongside Bruce Waibel on bass, Tim Heding on keyboards and Chaz Trippy on percussion. Together, they deliver a tightly constructed set that balances precision with improvisational freedom.

Among the highlights is It’s Not My Cross To Bear, delivered with a vocal that carries the weight of lived experience, while Melissa is rendered with emotional clarity, dedicated on the night to former bandmate Dickey Betts. There is also a standout take on Queen Of Hearts, originally from Allman’s debut solo album, reinforcing the depth of his songwriting beyond the Allman Brothers Band framework.

The release forms part of an ongoing series exploring Allman’s archive, offering fans and historians alike a deeper understanding of his evolution as a performer. It also arrives alongside renewed interest in his life and work, with the upcoming documentary Gregg Allman The Music Of My Soul set to premiere later this year. The film traces his journey through personal loss, addiction and artistic renewal, combining rare footage with candid reflections.

Born in Nashville in 1947, Allman’s early exposure to rhythm and blues shaped a musical identity that would influence generations. From humble beginnings in Florida to global stages, his career was marked by both innovation and resilience. Despite battles with addiction and health issues, he continued to perform and record well into his later years, culminating in his final studio album Southern Blood, released posthumously in 2017.

Allman died in May 2017 at the age of 69, leaving behind a catalogue that continues to resonate. His legacy extends beyond recordings, with scholarship programs established in his name supporting future musicians.

Great As Ever Live In Philadelphia ’86 stands as further evidence of that legacy, capturing a night when the connection between artist and audience was at its most direct. It is a reminder that, on stage, Gregg Allman remained a singular presence, grounded in the blues and committed to the shared experience of live music.

Tracklisting:

Don’t Want You No More

Ain’t My Cross The Bear

Sweet Feelin’

Hot ‘Lanta

Need Your Love So Bad

Trouble No More

Things You Used To Do

Queen Of Hearts

Melissa

Midnight Rider

Just Ain’t Easy

I’m No Angel

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)