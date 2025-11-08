Greystone Canyon Honour Thin Lizzy With “Suicide” Ahead Of New Album Something Borrowed…Something New - Noise11.com

Melbourne hard rockers Greystone Canyon have reignited the flame of classic rock with their new single, a thunderous and heartfelt rendition of Thin Lizzy’s Suicide, released today, 7 November 2025. The track previews their forthcoming album Something Borrowed…Something New, arriving 5 December 2025 through Rockshots Records, and marks a powerful new era for the band as they embrace a fully live, organic recording approach.

For Greystone Canyon, Suicide is a salute to Phil Lynott and the enduring heartbeat of Thin Lizzy, a band whose influence continues to pulse through generations of musicians. Lynott’s command of melody, storytelling, and twin-guitar dynamism shaped the foundation of modern hard rock, and Greystone Canyon channel that legacy with conviction. Their take on Suicide retains Lizzy’s melodic soul while injecting the gritty, blues-fired punch that has always defined Greystone Canyon’s sound.

Recording live in the studio, without click tracks or digital stitching, the band chased energy rather than perfection. The result is a warm, breathing performance where the chemistry among the players comes first. It is a reminder of the era when albums weren’t assembled, they were played.

Frontman Darren Cherry says the process was essential to capturing the spirit of the music. “This is our most honest record so far – real instruments, real performances, all captured live in one room. We wanted to remind listeners of the warmth and punch that only true rock bands can create together. It’s pure, old-school energy and we had an absolute blast making it.”

Something Borrowed…Something New does exactly what its title promises. The album blends new Greystone Canyon compositions such as Drives Us, Friend Of The Fox, and Stealing Our Freedom with hand-picked classics from rock pioneers Thin Lizzy, Led Zeppelin, UFO, ZZ Top, and Neil Young. Rather than leaning on nostalgia, the band uses these covers to reveal the musical DNA behind their sound while forging forward with their own road-tested identity.

Produced by Greystone Canyon and engineered by Joel Taylor at Melbourne’s Black Lodge Studio, the album marks another step up for a band already steadily climbing. Their 2024 record Iron & Oak reached #18 on the Australian iTunes Hard Rock chart and topped CFUR college radio in North America. The debut While The Wheels Still Turn in 2018 earned major praise from Australian rock television and international metal press, and saw the band cement a reputation for high-energy, heartfelt rock grounded in classic roots.

Greystone Canyon have maintained a commitment to authenticity since day one. Their influences – Led Zeppelin, Thin Lizzy, Ozzy Osbourne, and UFO among them – are iconic acts who championed real instruments and real emotion. Cherry’s own pedigree includes performing with Paul Di’Anno’s (ex-Iron Maiden) Australian touring band in 2024, while long-time members Richard Vella, David Poulter, and Sham Hughes bring a refined but fiery musicianship that leans into tone, feel, and melodic muscle.

With Something Borrowed…Something New, they lean even further into that philosophy. It is a rock record made the way rock records were once made, relying on talent, instinct, and connection rather than editing and programming. In an era of digital polish, Greystone Canyon are proudly loud, raw, human, and alive.

Tracklisting for Something Borrowed…Something New

Doctor, Doctor (UFO cover)

Just Got Paid (ZZ Top cover)

Drives Us

Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover)

Friend Of The Fox

Suicide (Thin Lizzy cover)

Hey, Hey, My, My (Into The Black) (Neil Young cover)

AAF

Stealing Our Freedom

