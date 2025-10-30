GRIM - A Hilarious New Musical About Death Bursting With Life To Premiere In 2026 - Noise11.com

The Michael Cassel Group, in partnership with the La Jolla Playhouse, has announced the world premiere of GRIM – an audacious, funny, and emotionally charged new musical that puts the daughter of the Grim Reaper centre stage. Mixing heart, humour, and high-energy pop, GRIM reimagines life after death as a vivid, musical celebration of what it means to truly live.

Opening October 2026 at the Mandell Weiss Theatre as part of La Jolla Playhouse’s 2026 season, GRIM is directed by Sammi Cannold, whose innovative and inclusive work on Broadway’s How To Dance In Ohio earned her spots on Variety’s “10 Broadway Stars to Watch” and Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in Entertainment.

At the story’s core, after 300,000 years on the job, the Grim Reaper is retiring. His daughter, Diana, must prove herself worthy of taking over the family business. But when she falls for a human named Josh – a charmingly awkward mortal – everything changes.

What starts as a simple succession test spirals into a hilarious, heartfelt exploration of humanity’s messy beauty, complete with celestial bureaucracy and an unforgettable trip to the DMV.

The musical’s creators describe GRIM as “a love letter to how amazing, dumb, and confusing it is to be alive.” Combining pop hooks, comedy, and an irreverent approach to mortality, GRIM asks a timeless question with unexpected charm: if you love life, can you really be in charge of ending it?

The creative team behind GRIM is as dynamic as the show itself. The book, music, and lyrics are by Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, alongside songwriting and music from Petro AP and Scott Hoying.

Joey Orton, a Los Angeles-based writer and composer, is known for his sharp wit and lyrical honesty – qualities that have attracted praise from some of pop culture’s biggest voices. Orton previously co-created The Fast and the Furious: A Musical Parody with Silnutzer, which became a cult hit on the Los Angeles theatre circuit.

Brad Silnutzer, an award-winning comedian, writer, and television producer (The Masked Singer, The Bachelor, FBoy Island), brings his signature comedic flair to the project. He was named one of Comedy Central’s “Comics to Watch” and a “New Face” at Just For Laughs, establishing himself as a voice for clever, heartfelt humour.

Adding musical depth are Petro AP – whose songwriting credits span One Direction, Reneé Rapp, and Martin Solveig – and three-time GRAMMY and EMMY Award-winner Scott Hoying, best known as a founding member of Pentatonix. Hoying’s vocal innovation and advocacy for creative authenticity infuse GRIM’s score with warmth, originality, and modern pop energy.

Together, the four form a powerhouse creative ensemble blending pop, musical theatre, and comedy into something entirely new.

GRIM’s world premiere continues the La Jolla Playhouse tradition of birthing groundbreaking musicals. The San Diego-based theatre has a long history of debuting shows that have gone on to international acclaim, including Come From Away, Jersey Boys, and The Who’s Tommy.

For producer Michael Cassel, whose company has brought Hamilton, The Lion King, and MJ The Musical to Australian stages, GRIM represents the next evolution in global musical theatre.

“From the very first workshop, GRIM felt like something special,” Cassel said. “It takes the heaviest of subjects and transforms it into something gloriously life-affirming. The mix of comedy, heart, and pop brilliance makes this show an unforgettable ride. We couldn’t be prouder to launch it at La Jolla Playhouse, the birthplace of so many ground-breaking musicals.”

Director Sammi Cannold added, “GRIM is the kind of musical I’ve always dreamed of directing. Bold, funny, and deeply human, it embraces joy and loss in equal measure – the very things that make life meaningful.”

With its premiere set for 2026, GRIM promises to be a landmark moment in the evolution of contemporary musical theatre, a story about death that’s ultimately a celebration of life itself.

