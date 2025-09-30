Groove Tunes 2025 Returns With Dean Brady, Velvet Bloom, Dani Enli and Bel Kil - Noise11.com

Groove Tunes, Melbourne’s groundbreaking festival dedicated to accessibility and inclusion, will return to the Corner Hotel on Friday 29 November 2025 with a stacked lineup featuring Dean Brady, Velvet Bloom, Dani Enli and Bel Kil.

Now in its fourth year, Groove Tunes has redefined how live music can be experienced, ensuring that no one is left behind when it comes to the energy and connection of a live gig.

Leading the bill is Dean Brady, one of Australia’s most exciting R&B artists. With Gugu Yalanji and Birrigubba heritage and a musical upbringing steeped in soul and Motown, Brady has developed a future-facing style that has critics and fans buzzing. His forthcoming mixtape Dean’s Home (due 31 October) features the track Lost To The Moon, a soaring, groove-rich single that highlights his unmistakable vocals. His Groove Tunes set is set to be a highlight.

Also performing is Velvet Bloom, fronted by singer and songwriter Maddy Herbert. The Melbourne-based indie-soul collective are known for weaving funk, folk, pop and indie influences into expansive soundscapes. Their self-titled debut album, released earlier this year, was hailed by Triple J Unearthed’s Claire Mooney as “one of the best releases of 2025,” cementing their reputation as one of Australia’s most exciting live acts.

From Perth, Dani Enli brings her fierce, genre-crossing pop that mixes Jersey Club, R&B and trap. As a self-produced songwriter, dancer and performer, Dani has already clocked millions of streams and views with viral tracks till the end of time and I LIKE YOU. With recent live appearances supporting Kennyon Brown, DJ Noiz and Teo Glacier, she’s fast becoming a global pop contender.

Completing the lineup is Bel Kil, the Melbourne indie-pop multi-instrumentalist whose shimmering EPs My Year and Wasted Emotion won her strong playlisting and Triple J Unearthed support. Known for her heartfelt lyrics and lush production, Bel Kil’s live show is a high-energy, feel-good experience.

Groove Tunes is the creation of Dina Bassile, founder of Tibi Access and a fierce advocate for accessibility in live music. As a wheelchair user, Bassile saw first-hand the limitations in the Australian gig scene and set about changing the culture. Since launching Groove Tunes in 2022, she has helped reshape industry expectations of inclusivity.

Bassile has also consulted on major national events, including Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (where she developed accessibility protocols for Australian venues) and St Kilda Festival (introducing Auslan interpreters for the first time in its 43-year history). She has also created accessible stages at BIGSOUND and earned multiple awards for her impact on the sector.

“When I first created Groove Tunes, I wanted to show that accessibility and live music don’t just coexist – they elevate each other,” Bassile said. “Four years on, it’s incredible to see this festival grow into a community that celebrates music, connection and inclusion. When everyone can be part of the experience, the energy in the room is unlike anything else.”

Groove Tunes 2025 will again deliver a wide suite of accessible options, including:

– Patron Support Service: tailored assistance for anyone who needs it

– Accessibility FAQs and guides: so patrons can prepare ahead of time

– Sensory quiet space: offering calm moments away from the main room

– Auslan interpretation and lyric videos: making every performance inclusive

– Companion ticketing: enabling patrons to enjoy the event with their support networks

– Haptic vests: allowing audiences to feel the music physically

– Friendly volunteers: on-hand throughout the night

Tickets for Groove Tunes 2025 are on sale now via the Corner Hotel.

